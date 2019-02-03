Agencies

NIGERIA

Boko Haram attacks town

Boko Haram has killed at least 60 people in a “devastating” attack on the northeastern Nigeria border town of Rann, Amnesty International said on Friday, calling it one of the deadliest assaults by the group in its nearly decade-long insurgency. Fighters on motorcycles drove through the town near the Cameroon border on Monday morning, setting houses on fire and killing people left behind, the international rights group said in a series of Twitter posts. The fighters also chased residents fleeing the “massive attack” and killed several outside town. Amnesty International published satellite imagery that it said showed “hundreds of burned structures.”

PHILIPPINES

Pair blamed for blast

Two suicide bombers from Indonesia were behind the explosions that left 22 people dead in a Catholic church in the southern province of Sulu on Jan. 27, Secretary of the Interior Eduardo Ano said. The two people were helped by Abu Sayyaf militants, who acted as a guide in the bombings, which also injured about 100 people, Ano told reporters in Leyte Province on Friday. CNN Philippines quoted Ano as saying that the Indonesians wanted to set an example among Filipino militants, adding that there are still some foreign terrorists in the country. The military this week launched an airstrike against a splinter group from the Abu Sayyaf that it believed led the attack. Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana earlier said a Yemeni couple might have been behind the blast.

HONG KONG

Sex-change IDs refused

The High Court refused to allow three transgender people to be recognized as males on their official identity cards because they have not undergone full sex-change operations. The three, identified as Henry Tse, Q and R, are shown on their ID cards as having been born female, but are undergoing hormone therapy.

JAPAN

Fishing boat seized

A crab fishing boat with 10 people onboard has been seized by Russian authorities, an official said yesterday. The No. 68 Nishino-maru was taken to Russia’s eastern port of Nakhodka, where the crew members are expected to be questioned, said an official of Shimane Prefecture, western Japan. “We are asking the Russian side, through diplomatic channels, to release them as soon as possible,” he told reporters, adding that the fishermen were in good condition. Local media said the boat left Shimane on Jan. 26 to fish for snow crabs, also known as spider crabs, but lost contact on Wednesday.

INDONESIA

Drug suspect recaptured

A French drug suspect on the run since escaping from jail nearly two weeks ago has been recaptured, police said yesterday. Felix Dorfin — who faces the death penalty if convicted — was found hiding in a forest in North Lombok on Friday night, police said, and was returned to jail in Mataram, the island’s capital. Wearing disheveled black clothes and looking tired, Dorfin initially tried to bribe officers to let him go. “He didn’t resist arrest, but wanted to bribe our officers,” North Lombok police chief Herman Suriyono said yesterday, adding that he was found following a tip-off from locals in the area. After being checked by medical teams he was returned to jail. The 35-year-old Frenchman was arrested in September last year allegedly carrying a false-bottomed suitcase filled with 4kg of drugs.