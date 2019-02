Virginia governor loses support over racist photo

AP, RICHMOND, Virginia

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam appeared to have almost no choice but to resign after losing support from virtually the entire state Democratic Party and other key allies who urged the governor to leave office because of a racist photograph in which he appeared more than 30 years ago.

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, the state House of Representatives Democratic Caucus and the state Senate Democratic Caucus late on Friday all called on Northam to resign, along with several key progressive groups that have been some of the governor’s closest political allies.

Their calls for Northam to step down came in a wave after the Democrat had apologized for appearing in the photograph in which one person is dressed in blackface and another is wearing a full Ku Klux Klan uniform.

The photograph appeared in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

The yearbook images were first published on Friday afternoon by the conservative news outlet Big League Politics. The Virginian-Pilot later obtained a copy from Eastern Virginia Medical School, which Northam attended.

The photograph shows two people looking at the camera — one in blackface wearing a hat, bow tie and plaid pants; the other in a full Ku Klux Klan robe.

In his first apology, issued in a written statement, Northam called the costume he wore “clearly racist and offensive,” but he did not say which one he had worn.

He later issued a video statement saying he was “deeply sorry,” but still committed to serving the “remainder of my term.”

“I accept responsibility for my past actions and I am ready to do the hard work of regaining your trust,” Northam said.

However, Northam appears to have virtually no path forward to remain in office without any institutional support. His departure would mean Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, a Democrat who is only the second African-American to win statewide office in Virginia, would be the next governor.

Northam’s term is set to end in 2022.

Black lawmakers said in a statement they met with Northam on Friday evening and that they appreciate his service.

“But given what was revealed today, it is clear that he can no longer effectively serve as governor,” the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said. “It is time for him to resign, so that Virginia can begin the process of healing.”

State Senator Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, a close ally of Northam and long-time African-American lawmaker, described a hastily called conference call with black leaders around the state as “intense,” her voice breaking, but did not elaborate.

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls and potential presidential candidates, including former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, also called on Northam to resign.

Northam spent years courting the black community in the lead up to his 2017 gubernatorial run, building relationships that helped him win both the primary and the general election.

He is a member of a predominantly black church on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where he grew up.

“It’s a matter of relationships and trust. That’s not something that you build overnight,” Northam told the Associated Press during a 2017 campaign stop while describing his relationship with the black community.