US Midwest hit by record Arctic chill

AFP, CHICAGO

A brutal cold wave hit the US Midwest on Wednesday, bringing temperatures lower than those in Antarctica, grounding flights, closing schools and businesses — and raising fears of hypothermia.

Mail deliveries were suspended and people encouraged to stay home in nearly a dozen US states where the mercury plunged into the negative double digits, the worst freeze to grip the region in a generation.

US media attributed at least five deaths since the weekend to the freezing conditions and a major snowstorm that preceded the blast of Arctic air gripping the region.

The phenomenon caused surreal scenes throughout the region, such as steam rising off the waters of Lake Michigan, parts of Niagara Falls solidified into frozen stillness and blocks of ice covering the river winding through downtown Chicago, which was in the direct path of the harsh weather and experienced its second-coldest day on record.

Chicago was on track to break new records overnight when temperatures were forecast to reach their lowest points in the early hours yesterday.

“This is a historic cold, obviously,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel told news conference on Wednesday night.

“They are life-threatening temperatures, and they should be treated accordingly,” he said.

The morning temperature in the Windy City was minus-30°C, which felt like minus-46°C with wind chill. It was colder than Alaska’s state capital and even colder than parts of Antarctica.

“It feels like being close to dry ice,” Leon Gilbert, 31, said. “I can feel my skin tighten up.”

Unlike most Chicago residents, Gilbert was required to report to his job at a Starbucks on a downtown street largely devoid of its usual bustle of people and traffic.

Sandwich shop manager Daniel Gonzalez, 37, also reported to work at 5am.

“I have two shirts on... I have a hoodie, I have my big winter coat, I have a face mask and a skullcap and still cold,” Gonzalez said.

At Chicago’s O’Hare airport, a major regional hub for airlines, ground crews struggled with freezing equipment and were told to avoid spending more than 15 minutes at a time exposed to the cold, causing delays for flights that managed to take off.

More than 1,800 flights were canceled at Chicago’s two major airports, while rail operator Amtrak scrapped train services from its hub in the city.

The US Postal Service suspended deliveries in parts of Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, the Dakotas and Nebraska.

The cause of the sub-zero chill affecting tens of millions of Americans was a swirl of Arctic air that broke away from the polar vortex that usually encircles the North Pole.

The National Weather Service said temperatures would remain 25 to 45 degrees below average through Thursday, with wind chill values as low as minus-32 to minus-48°C.