Five arrested in Brazil dam disaster

AP, BRUMADINHO, Brazil

Authorities on Tuesday arrested five people in connection with the collapse of a Brazilian mine dam, while the death toll rose to at least 84 and the carcasses of fish floated along the banks of a river downstream that an indigenous community depends on for food and water.

The dam that held back iron ore waste, owned and operated by mining company Vale SA, collapsed on Friday, inundating part of the city of Brumadinho.

Lieutenant Flavio Godinho of the Minas Gerais State civil defense agency on Tuesday evening said that the number of confirmed dead had risen to 84 from 65, while the number of missing stood at 276.

Dead fish and trash were seen by reporters about 18km downstream from the dam along the banks of the Paraopeba River.

The Pataxo people living alongside the river who use it to fish, bathe and gather water for the plants they cultivate as food were told by environmental officials that they should no longer do so, said Hayo, the village chief who goes by one name.

“We used the river to take baths, to fish, to water our plants and now we can’t do any of that,” Hayo said. “We can’t even water our plants because they say it damages the soil.”

Two agents with the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources took water samples and talked with tribe members, but said they were not authorized to speak about their findings.

In a statement sent to reporters on Tuesday, the agency said it asked Vale to “remove the dead fish, which are having an impact on the indigenous population.”

The statement gave no details about the water tests and did not say whether tribal members had been told the water was unhealthy.

The signs of possible ecological consequences came as the arrests of company workers with links to the dam were made in Sao Paulo and the state of Minas Gerais.

Munich, Germany-based TUEV Sued, which inspected the dam, said that two of its employees were arrested.

In ordering the arrests, Minas Gerais judge Perla Saliba Brito wrote that the disaster could have been avoided.

It is not believable that “dams of such magnitude, run by one of the largest mining companies in the world, would break suddenly without any indication of vulnerability,” the judge wrote in the decision, news portal UOL reported.