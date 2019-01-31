Guaido travel, accounts frozen

Reuters, CARACAS

The fight for control of Venezuela intensified yesterday as the government pushed a probe that might lead to the arrest of National Assembly President and self-declared interim president Juan Guaido, who called for new street protests.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court imposed a travel ban on Guaido and froze his bank accounts in apparent retaliation for oil sanctions imposed by the US that are expected to severely hit the OPEC member’s already-collapsing economy.

Guaido has been recognized as president by the US and most Western Hemisphere nations, presenting the biggest challenge to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s six-year rule.

Maduro yesterday rejected calls for a snap presidential election as blackmail, and reiterated that he was ready for talks with the opposition and possible third-country mediation, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported.

“There are several governments, organizations globally, which are demonstrating their sincere concern about what is happening in Venezuela, they have called for a dialogue,” RIA quoted Maduro as saying.

Given the failure of previous rounds of dialogue, opponents are suspicious, believing Maduro uses them to quell protests and buy time.

Maduro also expressed “pleasure and gratitude” for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s help.

Russia has loaned and invested billions of US dollars in Venezuela, and sources told reporters that private military contractors who do secret missions for Moscow were in Venezuela.

Guaido called for more protests yesterday and a mass march on the weekend to keep up pressure on Maduro.

More than 40 people have died so far in and around the protests that began a week ago, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said, adding that hundreds have also been arrested, including children.

Government supporters have also attended large rallies led by Maduro allies, while the president in recent days visited military bases, including overseeing live-fire exercises.

He ordered the creation of 50,000 popular defense units, community groups he said would be charged with the “integral defense of the fatherland.”

While it was not clear if they would be armed, the strategy reflects government concern that the US could try to defeat Maduro militarily.

US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday met Guaido’s envoy to the US.

Pence said they discussed recent sanctions, “highlighting that these deprive Maduro and his cronies access to corrupt income and ... preserve the country’s wealth for the people of Venezuela.”

The sanctions are also likely to hit daily life in Venezuela, where public spending is almost entirely funded by oil revenue. The government is eager to blame Guaido for the measures, which could diminish his popularity.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab sought a preliminary investigation of Guaido on the basis that he had helped foreign countries interfere in internal matters.

Announcing the investigation, the travel ban and financial restrictions, Venezuelan Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno, a major Maduro ally, said that the decision was taken expressly to “protect the integrity of the country.”