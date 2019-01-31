FEATURE: Hong Kong restaurant puts Pakistan on culinary map with Michelin star

AFP, HONG KONG

A pair of his father’s old tandoor ovens helped Hong Kong restaurateur Asim Hussain achieve a dream — the world’s first Michelin star for a Pakistani restaurant, an accolade he hopes will fire interest in the country’s often overlooked cuisine.

Like many of Hong Kong’s 85,000-strong South Asian population, Hussein’s family trace their lineage in the territory generations, when it was a British colonial outpost.

His great-grandfather arrived during World War I, overseeing mess halls for British soldiers, while his Cantonese-speaking father owned restaurants in the 1980s and 1990s.

Hussein, 33, already had about 20 eateries in his group when he decided to embark on his what he described as his most personal and risky project yet, a restaurant serving dishes from Pakistan’s Punjab region, the family’s ancestral homeland and where he was packed off to boarding school aged six.

His father, a serial entrepreneur who once served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea, suggested that he restore two old tandoors from his then-shuttered restaurant collecting dust in storage.

“He comes from a generation that doesn’t throw things away,” said Hussain, dressed in a traditional knee-length tunic and sitting in a restaurant decked with paintings by Pakistani artists. “Actually the results are better than if we had new ovens, because these things improve with age.”

Those tandoors, frequent trips to Lahore, Pakistan, to perfect recipes and a kitchen overseen by head chef Palash Mitra, earned the New Punjab Club a Michelin star just 18 months after it opened its doors.

The success made headlines in Pakistan, a country that is unlikely to see a Michelin guide anytime soon and whose chefs have long felt overshadowed by the wider global recognition gained from India’s regional cuisines.

“It makes us proud, it makes us very happy,” Waqar Chattha, who runs one of Islamabad’s best-known restaurants, told reporters. “In the restaurant fraternity it’s a great achievement. It sort of sets a benchmark for others to achieve as well.”

Hussain was keen to note that his restaurant only represents one of Pakistan’s many cuisines, the often meat-heavy, piquant food of the Punjab.

It does not come cheap — as much as US$100 per head.

“I’m not arrogant or ignorant to say this is the best Pakistani restaurant in the world. There are better Pakistani restaurants than this in Pakistan,” he said.

However, the accolade has still been a “great source of pride” for Hong Kong’s 18,000-strong Pakistani community, he said.

“It’s bringing a very niche personal story back to life, this culture, this cuisine is sort of unknown outside of Pakistan, outside of Punjab, so in a very small way I think we’ve shed a positive light on the work, on who we are and where we come from,” he said.

It was the second star achieved by Black Sheep, the restaurant group that was founded six years ago by Hussein and his business partner, veteran Canadian chef Christopher Mark, and has seen rapid success.

However, the expansion of Michelin and other Western food guides into Asia has not been without controversy.

Critics have often said reviewers tended to over-emphasize Western culinary standards, service and tastes.

Daisann McLane is one of those detractors.

She described the Michelin guide’s arrival in Bangkok last year as “completely changing the culinary scene there — and not in a good way.”