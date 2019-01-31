UN workers let into West Papua

The Guardian

Indonesia has agreed in principle to allow the office of the UN Human Rights Council high commissioner into West Papua amid continuing violence in the region.

The long-running low-level insurgency violently escalated late last year, after West Papuan guerrillas attacked a construction site in Nduga, killing at least 17 people they claimed were Indonesian military, but who Jakarta insists were civilian workers.

In response, Indonesia launched a military crackdown in the region, leading to a number of deaths and thousands of people allegedly being displaced after they fled into the jungle.

The office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told the Guardian that she had been engaging with Indonesian authorities on the issue of West Papua and “the prevailing human rights situation” and had requested access to the area.

“Indonesia has in principle agreed to grant the office access to Papua and we are waiting for confirmation of the arrangements,” office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasandi said.

Shamdasani has previously said that the attack by the guerrillas was unacceptable violence, but the Indonesian government was not addressing the root causes of the separatist conflict.

West Papuan leaders were informed of the development at a Geneva, Switzerland, meeting between the commissioner and Vanuatuan representatives on Friday, during which the exiled West Papuan leader Benny Wenda handed over a petition signed by 1.8 million of his people.

The spokeswoman said that the meeting had not been arranged for the purpose of receiving the petition, but was in the context of Vanuatu’s universal periodic review session before the UN human rights council.

The petition, smuggled out of the region in 2017, calls for a UN investigation into allegations of human rights abuses and for an internationally supervised vote on independence.

“In 2017, nearly 2 million of you risked arrest, torture and assassination to raise your voices through this historical petition,” Wenda said after the meeting.

“Today, with official state-level support from the Vanuatu government, we, the people of West Papua, have presented it to the UN high commissioner for human rights. We are working day and night to approach the UN general assembly in New York,” he said.

The petition was banned in West Papua and blocked online at the time advocates collected signatures.

Papers were “smuggled from one end of Papua to the other,” Wenda told the Guardian at the time.

In September 2017, Wenda sought to deliver the petition to the UN Special Committee on Decolonization, but was rebuffed, with the committee saying that West Papua was outside its mandate.

Committee chair Rafael Ramirez said at the time that the mandate extended only to the 17 states identified by the UN as “non self-governing territories.”

West Papua was removed from the list in 1963 when it was annexed by Indonesia, an act many Papuans consider to be illegal and which was the start of the separatist insurgency.

The petition included new requests for UN investigations into the violence in Nduga, including allegations that Indonesian forces used chemical weapons against civilians — a charge Indonesia denies.

Billy Wibisono, the first secretary of political affairs at the Indonesian embassy in Canberra, said that the allegations were baseless, “misleading and false news.”