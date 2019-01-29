Agencies

CUBA

Three dead after tornado

A powerful tornado that struck Havana on Sunday killed three people and left 172 injured, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said early yesterday. Diaz-Canel, who toured the darkened streets of Havana in the pre-dawn hours visiting emergency crews, wrote on Twitter that damage to the city from the tornado was “severe.”

ENVIRONMENT

Thousands protest inaction

Tens of thousands of people on Sunday marched across France and Belgium to protest the lack of state action to halt climate change. Organizers said that more than 80,000 people demonstrated in French towns and cities, while police in Brussels said that 70,000 turned out there. The demonstrations were organized by an alliance of campaign groups set up last year, which have set a goal of monthly demonstrations on the issue.

GUATEMALA

Vigil held for migrant boy

Villagers in the remote indigenous community of Yalambojoch on Sunday did their best to give a proper farewell to Felipe Gomez Alonzo, an eight-year-old migrant boy who died in US custody at a New Mexico hospital on Christmas Eve. They held a candlelight vigil on Saturday, draped his small white coffin with flowers and then carried him to his final resting place on Sunday.

RUSSIA

Alleged art thief arrested

Authorities yesterday arrested a man they suspect of stealing a painting by a famous 19th-century artist from a busy Moscow museum in broad daylight on Sunday. Public TV aired footage of a man calmly taking a work by landscape painter Arkhip Kuindzhi off the wall at Moscow’s State Tretyakov Gallery before carrying it through a room filled with visitors, the second serious security incident at the gallery within eight months. The Ministry of the Interior said that a 31-year-old man was detained in a village outside Moscow. It said he had told police that he hid the painting on a construction site, where it was later recovered.

UNITED STATES

Suspected killer arrested

A 21-year-old Louisiana man suspected of killing his parents and three others — including a girl he was dating — was on Sunday arrested when he drove up with a gun to his grandmother’s house in Virginia, a sheriff said. Dakota Theriot on Saturday allegedly shot and killed three people — the woman believed to be his girlfriend, her brother and father — before taking her father’s truck and driving to his parents’ home, where they were shot and killed. Theriot’s grandmother checked into a hotel on Saturday, fearing that he might show up there, Richmond County Sheriff Stephan Smith said. She asked authorities to check her house on Sunday to make sure that it was safe before she returned. He arrived while deputies were at the house.

FRANCE

Michel Legrand dead at 86

Composer Michel Legrand, who won three Oscars and five Grammys during a career spanning more than half a century, on Saturday died at his Paris home at the age of 86. Legrand’s music spanned a wide range of styles and genres. He composed for more than 200 film and TV productions and was associated with more than 100 albums. He won his first Academy Award in 1969 for the a song from The Thomas Crown Affair. “He was one of the greatest French musicians and composers and one of the world’s most famous creators of film music,” President Emmanuel Macron said.

MACAU

Canadian arrested for fraud

A Canadian man has been arrested for allegedly trying to defraud an entertainment company out of US$284 million, police said yesterday. The suspect, a 61-year-old retiree of Chinese descent, was arrested on Friday night after allegedly trying to transfer the money from the firm’s bank account using bogus documents earlier in the week. Police did not identify the company or the bank involved, but said bank staff had become suspicious when the man’s signature did not match what they had on record for the account. The man was arrested as he tried to leave the territory.