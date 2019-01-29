Saudi-Ethopian billionaire released

Bloomberg

Saudi-Ethiopian billionaire Mohammed al-Amoudi has been released more than a year after his arrest in what authorities said was a crackdown on corruption, becoming the latest detainee to be freed under mysterious circumstances.

Al-Amoudi was let go after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed raised his case during a visit to Saudi Arabia in May last year, Ahmed’s office said.

A Saudi official last month said that al-Amoudi was charged with corruption and would face trial.

Al-Amoudi is the third-richest billionaire in the Middle East, with a fortune valued at US$8.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

There was no official Saudi explanation of his release and it is unclear whether he will be barred from leaving the kingdom, like some others who were freed.

Several other prominent detainees were released over the past few weeks, including Amr al-Dabbagh — a businessman who was formerly head of the Saudi investment authority — and Hani Khoja, a McKinsey & Co partner who cofounded Elixir, a consultancy.

Sami Baroum, former managing director of food processor Savola Group, was also freed, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Bakr Binladin, a Saudi billionaire who had headed the construction giant Saudi Binladin Group, was briefly released to attend a family funeral, but sent back to prison on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Al-Amoudi was detained in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel in November 2017 along with dozens of princes, officials and businessmen as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman declared a campaign against corruption.

Critics denounced the purge as a power play and a shakedown, a charge the government denies.

It is unclear whether those sent home recently faced any charges or have gone through a settlement process.