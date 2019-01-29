HRW denounces militant group’s torture of Syrians

AFP, BEIRUT

Human Rights Watch (HRW) yesterday accused a Syrian group led by former al-Qaeda fighters of using “torture” against activists opposing their rule.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) earlier this month cemented its control over the northwestern region of Idlib at the expense of smaller, Turkey-backed outfits.

The New York-based rights group said it documented 11 cases in which HTS “detained Idlib residents, apparently because of their peaceful work documenting abuses or protesting the group’s rule.”

“Six of those detained were apparently tortured,” including a 16-year-old boy, it said in a statement. “One man described being hung from a pole upside down for hours during interrogation.”

Another said he was locked up in something resembling a coffin for three hours, while a third said he was pushed through a tire and beaten incessantly.

Seven of those interviewed by HRW said they were media activists or journalists who had participated in or covered protests against HTS, or were working with foreign media.

The rights group called for the immediate release of all unlawfully held prisoners, including four still being held or missing among the 11 cases documented.

“There is no legitimate excuse for rounding up opponents and arbitrarily detaining and torturing them,” HRW Middle East and North Africa division deputy director Lama Fakih said.