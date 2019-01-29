Abe says to step up China ties, but bolster defense

AP, TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday pledged that he would further expand his nation’s already improving ties with China, but said that Japan still needs to bolster its defense capability as far as space amid concern about Chinese military activity and uncertainty over North Korea’s denuclearization.

In a policy speech to parliament, Abe omitted references to South Korea, which he had routinely mentioned as Japan’s most important neighbor, as Tokyo tries to distance itself amid escalating spats over history and alleged incidents between the two defense forces.

Abe said that Japan-China relations have returned to “normal” since he visited Beijing in October and he now wants to further promote their cooperation in trade and other areas.

“Japan-China relations have fully returned to a normal orbit,” Abe said. “I will elevate it to a next level by deepening exchanges in every area in all levels.”

Apparently drawn closer amid shared trade friction with the US, the two Asian rivals have improved their ties since a low in 2012 during a dispute over East China Sea islands controlled by Japan, but claimed by China.

Yet, Japan still needs to expand defense capability, especially in space and cyberspace, Abe said.

Japan has repeatedly said that China’s growing military presence threatens regional security and its recent rapid advancement in space technology is an additional concern.

Japanese officials have also said that North Korea remains a missile and nuclear threat since it has not taken concrete steps except for a vague promise it made at the summit in June last year with the US.

Japan, under pressure from US President Donald Trump’s demand for more American imports, is to start trade talks with Washington later this year. Japan has already increased purchases of expensive US missile defense systems and other arms.

Maintaining good ties with China is one of most important diplomatic goals for Abe, but analysts said it might be affected by how things work out between the US and China.

“Even if Prime Minister Abe wants to further improve Japan-China relations, it would be influenced by US-China relations,” said Harukata Takenaka, international politics professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies. “It would be difficult for Japan to make a decision by itself.”

Abe did not mention South Korea as the key US allies and close economic partners are currently locked in disputes over military issues and wartime history.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense is reportedly considering not participating in a multinational defense exercise planned in South Korea this spring.

Abe said he seeks to achieve unresolved postwar legacies during his leadership — settling island disputes and signing peace treaty with Russia and normalizing relations with North Korea, while cooperating with other countries toward achieving the North’s nuclear and missile program abandonment.