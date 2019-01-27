Guaido calls for ‘major demonstration’

AFP, CARACAS

Venezuela’s opposition leader on Friday stepped up his campaign to oust Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, calling for a “major demonstration” and rejecting an offer of talks with the socialist leader.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who on Wednesday proclaimed himself acting president during street rallies by tens of thousands, said that he would not attend a “fake dialogue” on a crisis that has left 26 dead this week in clashes between anti-Maduro activists and security forces.

After four years of economic pain that has left Venezuelans short of food and medicine and driven more than 2 million to flee the country — which sits on the world’s largest oil reserves — the opposition found its voice this month in Guaido after Maduro was sworn in for a second presidential term following controversial elections.

Mexico had offered to host talks between the rival leaders and Maduro professed he was ready to go “wherever I have to.”

However, Guaido, who is backed by the US and several Latin American countries, told supporters in Caracas that the public would remain in the streets “until we achieve an end to the usurpation, a transitional government and free elections.”

He accused Maduro’s regime of only offering talks after “repression” failed to achieve its objectives.

The EU and the US have ratcheted up the pressure on Maduro to agree to a new vote.

An EU diplomat told reporters that the bloc wanted “an immediate call for elections in the near future.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was yesterday to underline US support for the Venezuelan people at a UN Security Council meeting and urge its members to recognize Guaido as interim president, the US Department of State said.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has spearheaded the international pressure on Maduro, who has accused Washington of being behind an attempted “coup” by declaring his regime “illegitimate.”

On Friday, Pompeo announced that the US was naming a new envoy to lead efforts to help Venezuela “in achieving democracy.”

Former US assistant secretary of state for inter-American affairs Elliot Abrams was a central figure in former US president Ronald Reagan’s controversial anti-communist campaigns in Central America during the 1980s.

Washington’s immediate support for Guaido led to Maduro, who retains the powerful military’s backing, closing his Venezuela’s embassy and consulates in the US and breaking off diplomatic ties, giving US diplomatic staff until yesterday to leave the country.

However, Guaido urged US diplomats to stay and keep the embassy’s doors open.

Even though it ordered nonemergency staff to leave Venezuela, the US has refused to comply fully with the order.

Despite the diplomatic sparring, Maduro on Friday said that Venezuela would continue to sell oil to the US, which private consultants have said provides the largest source of cash to Venezuelan coffers.

“If they buy our oil, we will sell oil,” Maduro said.

However, the US Department of the Treasury warned that “commercial transactions by the Venezuelan government, including those involving its state-owned enterprises and international reserves,” must be consistent with Washington’s recognition of Guaido.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov — whose country is Venezuela’s second-largest creditor and a military ally — denounced US policy on Venezuela as “destructive.”