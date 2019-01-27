Japan upholds transgender sterilization rule

AP, TOKYO

Human rights and LGBT activists on Friday denounced a ruling by the Japanese Supreme Court upholding a law that effectively requires transgender people to be sterilized before they can have their gender changed on official documents.

The court said the law is constitutional because it was meant to reduce confusion in families and society, but it acknowledged that it restricts freedom and could become out of step with changing social values.

The 2004 law states that people wishing to register a gender change must have their original reproductive organs, including testes or ovaries, removed and have a body that “appears to have parts that resemble the genital organs” of the gender they want to register.

More than 7,800 Japanese have had their genders officially changed, according to Justice Ministry statistics cited by public broadcaster NHK.

The unanimous decision by a four-judge panel, published on Thursday, rejected an appeal by Takakito Usui, a transgender man who said forced sterilization is in contravention of the right to self-determination and is unconstitutional.

Usui, 45, appealed to the top court after he unsuccessfully requested that lower courts grant him legal recognition as male without having his female reproductive glands surgically removed.

Despite the unanimous decision, presiding justice Mamoru Miura joined another justice in saying that while the law might not breach the constitution, “doubts are undeniably emerging,” said Tomoyasu Oyama, Usui’s lawyer.

The two judges proposed regular reviews of the law and appropriate measures “from the viewpoint of respect for personality and individuality,” Japanese media reports said.

Japan is one of many countries with a sterilization requirement. In 2017, the European Court of Human Rights said that 22 of the countries under its jurisdiction still required sterilization as part of a legal gender change, and it ordered them to end the practice.

Maria Sjodin, deputy executive director of OutRight Action International, which monitors LGBT rights issues worldwide, said she was unsure if all 22 of those countries have fully implemented the court’s order.

Sweden, which did away with the requirement in 2013, later became the first country to pay damages to anyone forced to undergo sterilization as a requirement for gender change, she said.

The Japanese Supreme Court decision ends Usui’s legal battle, but he and his lawyer said the opinions in the ruling left them with hope.

“I think the ruling could lead to a next step,” Usui told a news conference.

Human Rights Watch said the court ruling was “incompatible with international human rights standards, goes against the times and deviates far from best global practices.”

The New York-based group said the ruling tolerates grave human rights contraventions against transgender people.

The ruling was also criticized by Japan’s LGBT community.

A transgender activist and writer, Tomato Hatakeno, tweeted that the decision shows that society’s interests still come before an individual’s right to freedom regarding one’s body.

“The ruling suggests that reproductive health is not recognized as a basic human right,” she said.

There is a growing awareness of sexual diversity in Japan, but it is often superficial and generally limited to the entertainment industry.

In a country where pressure for conformity is strong, many gay people hide their sexuality even from their families because of a fear of prejudice at home, school or work. Obstacles remain high for transgender people.