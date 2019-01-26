Agencies

CHINA

Cabin crew smoking banned

Pilots and other cabin crew can no longer smoke in the cockpits of domestic flights. The Civil Aviation Administration this week issued a notice to enforce the ban on in-flight smoking with immediate effect, the China Daily reported yesterday. First-time offenders, including those who smoke electronic cigarettes, would be suspended for 12 months and repeat offenders would be barred for 36 months, the regulator was quoted as saying, adding that airlines must carry out routine inspections. The government in October 2017 outlawed in-flight smoking, but individual airlines were given two more years before the cockpit ban was to take effect. Cabin crew who fail to stop other members from smoking in the cockpit would also be suspended for six months, the regulator was quoted as saying, adding that penalties could be more severe should smoking result in serious consequences.

INDIA

Alleged murderer caught

A man accused of murdering his friend, chopping up his body and flushing the parts down the toilet has been arrested, police said on Thursday. The grisly crime was discovered when residents at the Bachraj Paradise Society apartment complex in Mumbai found chunks of flesh blocking their drains. “While sifting through all the flesh we found two fingers, which helped us ascertain these were human parts,” police official Jayant Bajbale told reporters. After detecting a foul smell, police conducted a search of one of the apartments and came across a power tool they believe was used to dismember the corpse. “We identified the tenant and tricked him into coming to his flat and then arrested him,” Bajbale said. The 40-year-old confessed to killing his friend over a minor altercation. He told police that he chopped off the body parts of the victim over two or three days and disposed of them in bags dumped in different locations.

PHILIPPINES

Bill to boost female police

As more than 83 percent of the nation’s police officers are male, legislation is being pushed to recruit more female officers. A proposal to double the police’s annual recruitment allocation for women was passed by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Order and Safety and has been endorsed for plenary approval, said the Philippine National Police, which supports the measure. The 190,000-strong force is authorized to hire 10,000 new cops annually. Under the law, only 10 percent of these positions are reserved for women, leaving many aspiring women waiting for months or years to enter the force. The police force has eased on gender restrictions on recruitment ahead of the legislation, police spokesman Senior Superintendent Bernard Banac said in a statement.