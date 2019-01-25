Agencies

COLOMBIA

UN envoy urges protection

The new UN envoy to Colombia on Wednesday urged the government to swiftly implement its plan to protect social leaders, saying seven leaders were killed in just the first week of this month. Carlos Ruiz Massieu told the UN Security Council that there have also been 31 attacks since UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ latest report was published earlier this month. According to the attorney general’s investigations, three-quarters of the killings were from attacks by “criminal and armed groups” on leaders of “local action boards”, and indigenous communities and those active in land reclamation and voluntary crop substitution programs, he said.

UNITED STATES

Trump delays speech

President Donald Trump announced late on Wednesday that he would give the State of the Union address when the government shutdown ends, after House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi effectively blocked him from delivering the annual speech in Congress. “As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed,” the president tweeted. “She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative — I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over.” Trump also said he was not looking for an alternative venue, because none “can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber,” adding that he looked forward to giving a “great” address “in the near future.”

? UNITED STATES

Cohen postpones testimony

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has postponed his testimony in Congress, citing threats from the president, Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis said on Wednesday. The threats were unspecified, but allegedly came from Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to a statement from Davis. Cohen had been scheduled to appear before the House of Representatives’ oversight committee on Feb. 7 to testify about his work for Trump, including contacts with Russia during the 2016 election and hush payments he allegedly made at Trump’s direction to two former lovers of the president. “Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr Cohen’s continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date,” Davis said. “This is a time where Mr Cohen had to put his family and their safety first.”

UNITED STATES

About 7m uninsured

About 7 million fewer Americans have health insurance today than did four years ago, a survey showed, the highest uninsured rate since 2014. The figures come from a poll conducted by Gallup, which since 2008 has asked about 28,000 people each quarter: “Do you have health insurance?” Last year, the pollsters found that 13.7 percent of Americans lacked health insurance, the highest levels since 2014. That represented a net increase of 7 million uninsured people. Comparably in 2014, the number of people without insurance was decreasing because Obamacare was going into effect. At its peak, just after Obamacare was passed, but before it went into effect, nearly one in five Americans lacked health insurance. Uninsured rates were at their lowest around the time of President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 (at 10.6 percent), Gallup reported, and began to rise after a series of sustained Republican attacks on the law.