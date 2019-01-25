‘Stalinist Truman Show’ says it will change art forever

AFP, PARIS

It is billed as a “human safari,” the most controversial and potentially game-changing Russian cultural export since the Ballets Russes left the West shocked and awed 110 years ago.

What began as a biopic of Lev “Dau” Landau, a father of the Soviet atomic bomb and charismatic advocate of free love, has morphed into one of the strangest and most mind-boggling artistic projects ever undertaken.

The world was to get its first taste of Dau yesterday, when its “gripping, claustrophobic” and sometimes violent universe started unfurling 24 hours a day for 24 days in two central Paris theaters and the city’s Pompidou modern art museum.

Dubbed the “Stalinist Truman Show,” Russian director Ilya Khrzhanovsky persuaded 400 people to live and work for nearly three years under the same totalitarian Soviet rules under which Landau and his disciplines labored.

The replica scientific institute he had built for them was not far from the one the Nobel prize-winning physicist ran in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.

Volunteers — who ranged from university professors to beggars, engineers and prostitutes — agreed to be filmed periodically as they were subjected to scientific and philosophical experiments.

Sixteen babies were born in the hothouse sexual atmosphere.

Its cost slightly more than 70 million euros (US$79.49 million), sources said.

Drawn by its compelling mix of sex, science and spirituality, a cluster of major international stars have also thrown themselves into Dau.

Serbian performance artist Marina Abramovic, British musician Brian Eno and Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja — who many believe to be street artist Banksy — are to perform in Paris amid the continuous roll of screenings, immersive experiences and intimate encounters with Siberian shamans, Buddhist monks, imams, psychologists and leading scientists.

“No one has yet found the word to explain Dau,” executive producer Martine d’Anglejan-Chatillon said.

However, the Canadian said it could change the way we see art.

After experiencing Dau, “going to see a film, play or an exhibition will no longer be enough,” she said.

However, its backers admit that some of the 700 hours of the “encyclopedia of human nature and relationships” make disturbing viewing.

Visitors would have to hand over their mobile phones and answer an intimate psychometric test before they can buy a timed or unlimited passport to enter the universe.

Rape, abuse or trauma victims would be locked out of rooms with imagery that might trigger them, the producers said.

Star Greek conductor Teodor Currentzis, who plays Landau in the films, is also to appear in the gutted interiors of the Paris theaters, both of which are undergoing major refurbishment work.

The warren-like rooms of the physicist’s institute have been recreated inside the Theatre du Chatelet, complete with a sex shop and porn cinema.

Artistic director Ruth Mackenzie compared the experience to a safari.

“You don’t know what you will see. You know that it will be very intense, something very beautiful, or you may see something violent and disturbing, although compared to [Quentin] Tarantino, it’s not violent,” she said.

“But you will come out and tell your friends about it. It’s completely different from anything they have seen before,” Mackenzie added.

One thing it is not is Big Brother, she said.