Jakarta’s ex-governor freed after blasphemy sentence

AFP, JAKARTA

Former Jakarta governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama was released from prison yesterday, nearly two years after his blasphemy conviction fanned fears of religious intolerance in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Purnama, who was the Indonesian capital’s first non-Muslim governor in half a century and its first ethnic Chinese leader — left a prison outside the capital after dawn, his assistant Ima Mahdiah said.

Supporters of the Christian ex-governor gathered outside the prison, chanting and cheering his new found freedom.

“My dad’s a free man! Thank you everyone for the support,” Nicholas Sean, one of his three children, said on Twitter.

Days before being freed, Purnama posted online that he did not want supporters to make a fuss about his release and apologized to Jakarta civil servants, including “even my haters” that he had offended by being rude and arrogant.

It is unclear if Purnama is going return to politics, but in a handwritten note posted on Instagram earlier this week he told supporters to not be discouraged and to vote for candidates in April’s presidential and legislative elections who support diversity.

His release ends one of the most tumultuous chapters in Indonesian politics in recent memory.

Purnama had been a popular politician who won praise for trying to clean up the traffic-clogged megacity and clamp down on corruption before his imprisonment, but his downfall came quickly after comments he made on the campaign trail during a re-election bid saw him accused of insulting Islam.

He had urged voters to ignore rivals who cited a Koranic verse stating they should reject non-Muslim leaders, saying people were being manipulated into voting against him.

The remarks sparked mass protests in Jakarta, led by radical groups opposed to a non-Muslim leader and encouraged by his rivals.

Judges ruled the remarks amounted to blasphemy against Islam and he was sentenced to two years in jail in May 2017, having lost the election to a Muslim challenger.

It was an unusually harsh sentence — prosecutors had only recommended probation.

Purnama’s case drew international headlines and a wave of criticism, including from the UN, which urged the country to revise its decades-old blasphemy law.

“Ahok’s unjust conviction is a reminder that minorities in Indonesia are at risk so long as the abusive blasphemy law remains in place,” said Elaine Pearson of Human Rights Watch. “Islamists will use it to bring wrongful prosecutions and even more discriminatory regulations against religious minorities.”

The huge demonstrations calling for Purnama’s jailing fueled concerns about the growing influence of religious hardliners and that the nation’s much-vaunted tolerant brand of Islam was under threat.

Indonesia’s blasphemy law says anyone found guilty of “expressing feelings of hostility” toward religion can be jailed for up to five years. It applies to any of the six officially recognized religions, but most prosecutions are brought against people accused of blaspheming Islam.

FLOODING

In other news from Indonesia, the death toll from flooding and landslides has risen to 26, South Sulawesi Governor Nurdin Abdullah said yesterday.

Ten districts and cities in the province, including the capital, Makassar, have been affected by flooding that began late on Tuesday, forcing more than 3,000 people to flee their homes.