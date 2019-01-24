Agencies

JAPAN

Tsukiji to become expo area

After 80 years of selling seafood, the site of Tokyo’s Tsukiji market is to become an international conference center under plans proposed yesterday by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. The city wants to divide the 23-hectare site into space for international conferences and exhibitions, as well as hotels and restaurants. The site would first serve as a transportation hub during the 2020 Olympics. The plans are expected to be finalized in March after gathering views from local residents. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike had suggested that the site could be transformed into a kind of culinary theme park, but she backed off from the idea after business operators at the market’s new location expressed strong opposition, local media reported.

INDONESIA

Dam breaks killing six

Torrential rains that overwhelmed a dam and caused landslides killed at least six people and displaced more than 2,000 in South Sulawesi Province, officials said yesterday. The dead included two infants who drowned and a man who was electrocuted after the floods began late on Tuesday, Gowa District head Adnan Purichta Ichsann said. More than 2,000 people were in temporary shelters, the National Board for Disaster Management said. Staff at the Bili Bili dam, a rock-fill embankment, did not have time to provide advance warning of the water release, Ichsann said. The death toll could rise as areas hit by landslides are waiting for heavy equipment to join the search effort, Ichsann added.

SOUTH KOREA

Initial #MeToo culprit jailed

A former senior prosecutor yesterday was convicted of abuse of power and jailed for two years in connection with a high-profile case that triggered the nation’s #MeToo movement. Ahn Tae-geun was accused of repeatedly groping a female junior colleague at the funeral of another coworker’s father. After Seo Ji-hyun filed a formal complaint, he had her transferred to a provincial position and her career went nowhere. She in January last year went public with a tearful live TV interview, triggering a flood of similar accusations against powerful men. Ahn — who was separately fired for corruption in 2017 — could not be charged with sexual abuse because the one-year statute of limitations had expired, but was punished for abuse of power for having Seo transferred. Announcing the verdict at the Seoul Central District Court, judge Lee Sang-ju said there was sufficient evidence that Ahn transferred Seo away from Seoul “because he was afraid of the consequences of her internal complaint.”

EUROPEAN UNION

‘Golden visas’ to be curbed

The European Commission was yesterday to urge member states to crack down on schemes to grant “golden visas” to foreign investors, saying that they bring corruption and money laundering. The commission was to publish its first report urging members to curb the practice of giving wealthy foreigners residency or citizenship in return for investment, officials said. If member states fail to tighten their rules and become “more transparent ... the commission is clear, we will take action if necessary,” the official added. Wealthy candidates for residency or citizenship do not face sufficient security and background checks to prevent them from posing a security risk or laundering money, the report said. In October last year, Berlin-based Transparency International and London-based Global Witness called EU citizenship and residency as “just like a luxury good” that “can be bought.”