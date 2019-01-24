Puerto Rico leaders meet on addressing rise in brazen crime

AP, SAN JUAN

Hundreds of government officials and community leaders on Tuesday met in Puerto Rico’s capital to brainstorm ways to fight drug trafficking and other crimes as the US territory faces a dwindling police force and an increase in brazen daylight violence.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said that reforming the island’s prison system is one of several measures he believes are needed to make the island safer, adding that his administration would also take unspecified immediate action to reduce crime.

“It’s not going to be an overnight home run,” he said. “We’re not going to come out of here with all the solutions.”

There have been 43 reported killings in Puerto Rico in the first few weeks of this year, compared with 65 in the same period last year.

However, officials have said that they worry that an increasing number of crimes are being committed during the day and in busy public areas.

The most recent incident occurred two weeks ago in the popular tourist area of Isla Verde, where a shoot-out was captured on video at about 9am on Sunday near a hotel and one of the island’s busiest highways, leaving one man dead and another injured.

“Citizens don’t feel safe,” FBI San Juan division special agent in charge Douglas Leff told reporters before heading to a working group meeting that was closed to the media.

He said that his office has requested more federal funds and more agents, adding that ideally he needs 10 to 15 percent more staff than what is available.

Leff said that he also worries about the effect the US government shutdown will have on Puerto Rico’s crime if it continues, adding: “We may have a serious problem.”

Another concern is that Puerto Rico is losing police officers amid a 12-year recession, Puerto Rico Representative Jose Melendez said.

About 1,200 of them left last year alone, many seeking better pay and benefits in the US mainland, he said.

Melendez was also worried about criminals shooting people during the day, even in crowded areas.

“They no longer respect daylight hours,” he said. “Now they do it anywhere, any time.”

After officials emerged from the working group meetings, they said that suggestions included helping former inmates find housing; providing police with more training and equipment; and fixing streetlights in high-crime areas that remain dark more than one year after Hurricane Maria.