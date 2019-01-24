Elvis keeps outback town kicking

AFP, PARKES, Australia

Once a year, Parkes, a sleepy mining town in rural Australia, explodes into color and song — a veritable Graceland in the outback hosting a five-day extravaganza to celebrate “the king.”

Die-hard fans don their polyester jumpsuits, thick black wigs and gold necklaces, hopping on the “Elvis Express” and “Blue Suede Express” trains to the event, billed as the southern hemisphere’s biggest tribute to the superstar.

Organizers estimated that this year’s Parkes Elvis Festival generated A$13 million (US$9.28 million) for the local economy as more than 27,000 people visited about 200 themed events.

“It’s just crazy,” North Parkes Motel owner Andrew Porter said of the frenzied growth in tourists. “It’s just gotten busier and busier over the years. It’s helped the whole economy.”

Elvis never went to Australia and the event, held to coincide with his birthday, runs at the height of summer when temperatures top 40°C.

However, neither fact deters the fans: What was a sleepy summer period has turned into full occupancy during the festival. Accommodation is fully booked years in advance, caravan parks fill up quickly and sporting fields are packed with tents.

“A lot of people do come here and they spend a hell of a lot of money. I know that for a fact,” said Elvis Lennox, who changed his name from Neville Steven and has a huge collection of memorabilia that he exhibits in a private museum.

Parkes began as a gold-mining town before becoming a flourishing farming community, but by the 1990s, it and similar rural towns began to struggle as agricultural work declined.

Keen to draw in more customers during the quiet summer, restaurant owners Bob and Anne Steel organized a birthday party for their idol.

The first Elvis celebration in 1993 drew 200 participants, and the Steels had so much fun they made it an annual event.

At first there was little impact on the local economy, Parkes Mayor Ken Keith said, but as visitor numbers rose, so did revenue.

Towns up to a two-and-a-half-hour drive away have started to cash in by offering accommodation and transport for revelers.

“They get up at 5am, travel to Parkes to be here at 7am, leave here to go back after shows at midnight. It’s a big toll, but they do it. It’s Elvis himself that’s drawing them here,” Lennox said.

The New South Wales Government is projecting an injection of A$43 million into the wider region surrounding Parkes this year due to the festival, a much-needed source of income amid a severe drought.

While locals still get work from the farming, mining and transport sectors, the event has helped develop Parkes’ service economy — and its numbers.

The population has increased by 4 percent to about 12,000 in the past decade, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in sharp contrast to the declining or static trend in other regional and rural towns.

Parkes has become a model for how rural regions can reinvent themselves, University of Wollongong human geography expert Chris Gibson said.

Other small towns have started their own events such as the ABBA Festival in nearby Trundle and the Bob Marley Festival in Kandos, said Gibson, who has compiled a database of about 2,800 festivals across the country.

The Elvis festival has a uniquely Australian flavor.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Keith said, decked out in a sky blue jumpsuit, aviator sunglasses and pompadour wig as he danced with jumpsuit-clad Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack ahead of the event’s street parade.