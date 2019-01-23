Democrats lurch left as US 2020 primary begins

AP, NEW YORK

Democratic presidential contender Julian Castro launched his campaign by pledging support for “Medicare for All,” free universal preschool, a large public investment in renewable energy and two years of free college for all Americans.

That was not enough for some of his party’s most liberal members.

Critics on social media quickly knocked Castro’s plan to provide only two years of free higher education — instead of four — as “half measures,” “scraps” and “corporate Dem doublespeak.”

Aware of the backlash, the former Obama administration Cabinet member clarified his position in an interview days later.

“At least the first two years of college or university or apprenticeship program should be tuition free — and preferably four years,” Castro said. “We’re going to work toward that.”

Welcome to the 2020 US presidential primary.

Almost no policy is too liberal for Democrats fighting to win over their party’s base, which is demanding a presidential nominee dedicated to pursuing bold action on the most pressing challenges in the US.

Among two dozen possible candidates, virtually all have embraced universal healthcare in one form or another. Some have rallied behind free college, job guarantee programs, a US$15 minimum wage and abolishing — or at least reconstituting — the federal agency that enforces immigration laws.

While few have outlined detailed proposals to fund their priorities, most would generate new revenue by taxing the rich.

The leftward lurch on top policies carries risks.

US President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are betting that voters would ultimately reject the Democratic proposals as extreme.

Some Republican leaders cast lesser plans as socialism during the era of former US president Barack Obama.

Republican critics are joined by a handful of moderate Democrats, who fear that promises by well-intentioned presidential prospects could create unrealistic expectations with their party’s most passionate voters.

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, a former Republican mayor of New York now considering a Democratic presidential bid, opined that primary voters might be receptive to a more moderate approach.

“Most Democrats want a middle-of-the-road strategy,” Bloomberg said on ABC’s The View. “If you go off on trying to push for something that has no chance of getting done, that we couldn’t possibly pay for, that just takes away from where you can really make progress in helping people that need help today.”

So far, at least, very few presidential prospects are heeding such warnings.

In the 2016 election campaign, US Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, was the only presidential contender to support “Medicare for All,” a proposal that would essentially provide free healthcare coverage to all Americans.

This year, it is hard to find anyone in opposition. That is even after one study predicted the plan would cost taxpayers more than US$32 trillion.

Proponents argue that those same taxpayers would save the trillions they currently spend out-of-pocket for their healthcare.

Lesser-known policies have emerged heading into 2020 as well.

US Senator Cory Booker, who is expected to launch his presidential campaign soon, has sponsored legislation to create a federal jobs guarantee program in several communities across the nation.