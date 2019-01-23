Labour moots new Brexit vote option

Reuters, LONDON

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday moved a step closer to paving the way for another referendum on EU membership by trying to use parliament to grab control of Brexit from British Prime Minister Theresa May.

With the clock ticking down to March 29, the date set in law for Brexit, the UK is in the deepest political crisis in half a century as it grapples with how, or even whether, to exit the European project it joined in 1973.

After May’s Brexit divorce deal was rejected by a vote of 432 to 202 last week — the biggest defeat in modern British history — some lawmakers are trying to take control of Brexit from May’s weakened minority government.

Labour put forward an amendment seeking to force the government to give parliament time to consider and vote on options to prevent a “no deal” exit — a course May has repeatedly refused to rule out.

Labour said among the options should be a permanent customs union with the EU and “a public vote on a deal” — both proposals that May has ruled out.

“It is time for Labour’s alternative plan to take center stage, while keeping all options on the table, including the option of a public vote,” Corbyn said.

“Our amendment will allow MPs to vote on options to end this Brexit deadlock and prevent the chaos of a no deal,” he said.

However, Labour’s business spokeswoman Rebecca Long-Bailey said the amendment did not mean that the party supported a second vote and merely reflected its existing policy.

“If it was passed, the amendment, and it went to a vote on these specific issues then that would be a decision for the party to take at the time,” she told BBC radio.

As the British parliament tries to avoid what most lawmakers think would be a disorderly Brexit without an approved deal, there is still no clear majority for an alternative option.

Lawmakers are to debate and vote on the next steps on Tuesday next week.

May on Monday proposed tweaking her deal, a bid to win over rebel Conservative lawmakers and the Northern Irish party, which props up her government, but Labour said that May was in denial about the crushing defeat of her plans.

She said that another referendum would strengthen the hand of those seeking to break up the UK and could damage social cohesion by undermining faith in democracy.

Ever since the UK voted by 52-48 percent to leave the EU in June 2016, British politicians have failed to find agreement on how or even whether to leave the EU.

Without a approved deal or an alternative, the fifth-largest economy in the world would move to basic WTO rules on March 29.