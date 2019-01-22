Influential journalist flees Nicaragua for Costa Rican exile

Reuters, MANAGUA

One of Nicaragua’s most influential political watchdog reporters on Sunday said that he has gone into exile in Costa Rica after receiving threats from the Nicaraguan government, which has led a crackdown on protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Carlos Fernando Chamorro had accused the government of using increasingly authoritarian tactics to purge Nicaragua of dissent.

The reporter announced on his television program that he had fled to Costa Rica, without detailing the threats that prompted him to leave Nicaragua.

He said he planned to keep reporting from San Jose, where the Costa Rican government has welcomed him and his wife.

He told reporters in an interview late last month that he had been targeted with death threats on social media and feared the Nicaraguan government could trump up charges as an excuse to throw him in jail.

He said police had raided his offices earlier in the month and taken his equipment, forcing him to work almost in hiding.

Nicaragua’s government did not respond to a request for comment. It has repeatedly said that freedom of expression exists in the country.

Chamorro, the son of former Nicaraguan president Violeta Chamorro and a frequent critic of Ortega, runs a digital newspaper called Confidencial and hosts television news programs.

His father, journalist and businessman Pedro Joaquin Chamorro, opposed then-Nicaraguan president Anastasio Somoza in the late 1970s while at the helm of La Prensa newspaper.

The younger Chamorro won an award from the Columbia Journalism School in 2010 for his watchdog coverage of Nicaragua.

Beginning in April last year, Nicaragua has experienced one of its worst crises since the 1980s civil war. Dozens of journalists have been beaten and threatened, human rights groups say.