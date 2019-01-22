Trump offer fails to budge Democrats

AP, WASHINGTON

Thirty-one days into the partial government shutdown, Democrats and Republicans appeared no closer to ending the impasse than when it began, with US President Donald Trump lashing out at his opponents after they dismissed a plan had billed as a compromise.

Trump on Sunday branded House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “radical” and said she was acting “irrationally.” He also tried to fend off criticism from the right, as conservatives accused him of embracing “amnesty” for immigrants in the country illegally.

Trump on Saturday offered to temporarily extend protections for young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones in exchange for US$5.7 billion for his border wall, but Democrats said the three-year proposal did not go nearly far enough.

“No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, noting that he had offered temporary, three-year extensions — not permanent relief.

However, he added: “Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else.”

The criticism from both sides underscored Trump’s boxed in-position as he tries to win at least some Democratic buy-in without alienating his base.

With hundreds of thousands of federal workers set to face another pay period without paychecks, the issue passed to the US Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to bring Trump’s proposal to the floor this week.

Democrats say there is little chance the measure will reach the 60-vote threshold usually required to advance legislation in the Senate. Republicans have a 53-47 majority, which means they need at least some Democrats to vote in favor.

What is unclear is how McConnell will bring Trump’s plan forward — or when voting will begin. He is a well-known architect of complicated legislative maneuvers. One question is whether he would allow a broader immigration debate with amendments to Trump’s plan on the Senate floor.

“When we have [a plan] we will be sure to let everyone know,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said on Sunday.

One key Republican, Senator James Lankford, on Sunday said that he and other lawmakers had been encouraging the White House to put an offer on the table — any offer — to get both sides talking.

“Get something out there the president can say, ‘I can support this,’ and it has elements from both sides, put it on the table, then open it up for debate,” Lankford said on ABC’s This Week.

However, Democrats continue to say that they will not negotiate with Trump until he ends the shutdown, the longest in US history.

“The starting point of this negotiation ought to be reopening the government,” Senator Mark Warner told NBC. “We cannot reward the kind of behavior of hostage taking. Because if the president can arbitrarily shut down the government now, he will do it time and again.”

As news media reported the outline of Trump’s proposal ahead of his Saturday speech, Pelosi and other Democrats made clear the president’s plan was a non-starter — a quick reaction Trump took issue with Sunday.

“Nancy Pelosi and some of the Democrats turned down my offer yesterday before I even got up to speak. They don’t see crime & drugs, they only see 2020,” he said in first of a flurry of morning tweets.

Trump also lashed out at Pelosi personally — something he had refrained from early on — and accused her, without evidence, of having “behaved so irrationally” and moving “so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat.”