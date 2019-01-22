Tokyo metro offers free food to ease rush-hour crowding

AFP, TOKYO

One of Tokyo’s most crowded subway lines is hoping that the way to reach their customers’ hearts is through their stomachs, and offering free food to ease rush-hour congestion.

About 7.2 million people use Tokyo’s mammoth metro system every day, with some lines suffering overcrowding during rush hour.

Among the worst affected is the Tozai Line, which is trying to entice users to take trains before the worst of the morning rush hour starts.

If it can convince at least 2,000 commuters to take earlier trains over the next two weeks, Tokyo Metro — the company operating the line — would offer each of the early birds free tempura.

If 2,500 people complete the challenge to ride into work earlier every day over the period, they would each get a free bowl of soba.

If more than 3,000 commuters get on board, they would get a combo — soba and tempura — for their trouble.

The offer of free noodles comes as the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has launched its own initiative over the next two weeks to encourage commuting outside of peak hours.

Nearly 1,000 businesses are taking part in the campaign, allowing their staff to start and end work earlier than usual.

Commuter congestion is expected to be among the logistical challenges Tokyo is to face when hosting the Olympic Games next summer, with some experts urging telecommuting to avoid chaos during the Games.