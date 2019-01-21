Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Dingoes attack boy

A six-year-old boy has been attacked after unexpectedly running into a pack of dingoes on world heritage-listed Fraser Island, where the dingo population is a protected species. The child was bitten on a leg on Saturday afternoon after running up a sand dune. The boy had been swimming with his family and ran up the dune, Royal Automobile Club of Queensland Lifeflight rescue helicopter crewman Dan Leggat said in a statement. “Unfortunately, when he got to the top, there was a pack of four dingoes,” Leggat said. “One of the dingoes attacked the boy and bit him on the leg.” The boy was treated by paramedics on the island and airlifted to the mainland at Hervey Bay.

LIBYA

Journalist killed by shrapnel

A freelance journalist was killed on Saturday in the capital, a colleague said. Mohamed Ben Khalifa, who was in his 30s, was hit by shrapnel while accompanying a militia patrolling the Qaser Bin Ghashir area south of Tripoli, said Hamza Turkia, also a freelance journalist. The militia came under attack by another armed group, Turkia said. There was gunfire and a missile was also fired, he said. Ben Khalifa, a photographer and video journalist, is survived by his wife and a seven-month-old daughter, another colleague said.

RUSSIA

Sex-ed accuser apologizes

A Belarussian model and self-styled sex instructor who last year claimed to have evidence of interference by Moscow in the 2016 US presidential election on Saturday apologized to a tycoon for the claim and would not say more about the matter. Anastasia Vashukevich made the statement in a Moscow court that was considering whether to keep her in jail as she faces charges of inducement to prostitution. The court extended her detention for three more days. Vashukevich, who goes by the name Nastya Rybka on social media, was arrested in Thailand in February last year on prostitution charges.

SOMALIA

US says militants killed

The US military on Saturday said it had carried out its deadliest airstrike in Somalia in months, killing 52 al-Shabaab militants after a “large group” mounted an attack on local armed forces personnel. The US Africa Command said the airstrike occurred near Jilib in Middle Juba region. There were no reports of Americans killed or wounded. The statement did not say whether any local forces were killed or wounded by the militants. Al-Shabaab via its Shahada news agency said that its attack on two army bases killed at least 41 soldiers. It described the location as the Bar Sanjuni area near the port city of Kismayo. There was no immediate comment from the government.

YEMEN

Rebel targets destroyed

The Saudi-led coalition fighting on the side of the government yesterday said that it had “destroyed” rebel targets, including drone facilities, in Sana’a. Footage taken by journalists overnight showed a series of explosions in the capital, which has been under Houthi rebel control since 2014. This came 10 days after the Iran-aligned Houthis killed seven loyalists in a drone attack on the nation’s largest air base in government-controlled Lahij Province. In Riyadh, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said that the alliance launched an “operation to destroy multiple military targets,” including seven bases across Sana’a.