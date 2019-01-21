Sociologist and intellectual Nathan Glazer dead at 95

AP, CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts

Sociologist Nathan Glazer, who assisted on a classic study of conformity, The Lonely Crowd, and coauthored a groundbreaking document of non-conformity, Beyond the Melting Pot, has died. He was 95.

Glazer’s daughter, Sarah Glazer, confirmed that her father died at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

A long-time professor at Harvard University, Glazer, was among the last of the deeply read thinkers who influenced culture and politics in the mid-20th century.

Starting in the 1940s, Glazer was a writer and editor for Commentary and The New Republic. He was a co-editor of The Public Interest, and wrote or co-wrote numerous books.

With peers such as Daniel Bell and Irving Howe, he had a wide range of interests, “a notion of universal competence,” from foreign policy to modernist architecture, subject of one his latter books, From a Cause to a Style.

A radical in his youth, he was regarded as a “neo-conservative,” a label he resisted.

His most famous projects were the million-selling The Lonely Crowd, primarily written by David Riesman and a prescient 1950 release about consumerism and peer pressure, and the landmark Beyond the Melting Pot, which countered the core US myth of assimilation.

Glazer and Daniel Patrick Moynihan examined five racial and ethnic groups in New York City — blacks, Italian-Americans, Jews, Puerto Ricans and Irish-Americans — and concluded that even as languages and customs from the old world faded, new styles and traditions emerged that reflected distinct identities.

“It was reasonable to believe that a new American type would emerge, a new nationality in which it would be a matter of indifference whether a man was of Anglo-Saxon or German or Italian or Jewish origin,” the authors wrote.

“The initial notion of an American melting pot did not, it seems, quite grasp what would happen in America,” they wrote.

The book was published in 1963 to immediate and continuing debate over its refutation of a blended society, over the authors’ belief that blacks’ struggles could not be blamed on discrimination alone and that blacks would eventually achieve the kinds of advances enjoyed by immigrant populations.

Melting Pot has been widely taught, and remains a standard reference for urban and ethnic studies, whether the subject has been civil rights, education or city politics.

Glazer, a chronic reassessor, questioned his assumptions in a 1970 reissue of the book and after.

A deep skeptic about the effectiveness of government, Glazer was especially opposed to affirmative action.

His 1975 book, Affirmative Discrimination: Ethnic Inequality and Public Policy, became a prime text for the “reverse discrimination” movement.

He would, characteristically, challenge his own conclusions.

In 1998, he filed an amicus brief in support of an affirmative action program at the University of Michigan.