Students in ‘MAGA’ hats mock Native Americans

AP, FRANKFORT, Kentucky

A diocese in Kentucky on Saturday apologized after videos emerged showing students from a Catholic boys’ high school mocking Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial after a rally in Washington.

The Indigenous Peoples March in Washington on Friday coincided with the March for Life, which drew thousands of anti-abortion protesters, including a group from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky.

Videos circulating online show a youth staring at and standing extremely close to Nathan Phillips, a 64-year-old Native American man singing and playing a drum.

Other students, some wearing Covington clothing and many wearing “Make America great again” (MAGA) hats and sweatshirts, surrounded them, chanting, laughing and jeering.

In a joint statement, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School apologized to Phillips.

Officials said they are investigating and will take “appropriate action, up to and including expulsion.”

“We extend our deepest apologies to Mr Phillips,” the statement read. “This behavior is opposed to the Church’s teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person.”

According to the Indian Country Today Web site, Phillips is an Omaha elder and Vietnam veteran who holds an annual ceremony honoring Native American veterans at Arlington National Cemetery.

Marcus Frejo, a member of the Pawnee and Seminole nations who is also known as Chief Quese Imc, said that he had been a part of the march and was among a small group of people remaining after the rally when the boisterous students began chanting slogans, such as “Make America great,” and then began doing the haka, a traditional Maori dance.

In a telephone interview, Frejo told reporters that he felt that they were mocking the dance and also heckling a couple of black men nearby.

He approached the group with Phillips to defuse the situation, joining him in singing the anthem from the American Indian Movement and beating out the tempo on hand drums.

Although he feared a mob mentality that could turn ugly, Frejo said he was at peace singing among the scorn and he briefly felt something special happen as they repeatedly sang the tune.

“They went from mocking us and laughing at us to singing with us. I heard it three times,” Frejo said. “That spirit moved through us, that drum, and it slowly started to move through some of those youths.”

Eventually a calm fell over the group of students and they broke up and walked away.

US Representative Deb Haaland placed some of the blame on US President Donald Trump, who has used Indian names like Pocahontas as an insult.

“It is sad that we have a president who uses Native American women’s names as racial slurs and that’s an example that these kids are clearly following considering the fact that they had their ‘Make America great again’ hats on,” Haaland said.

“He’s really brought out the worst in people,” she said, referring to Trump.