Bangladesh PM Hasina seeks support at rally

AP, DHAKA

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who won a third straight term with an overwhelming majority in elections last month, on Saturday sought the people’s support at a victory rally amid international calls for an investigation into alleged irregularities during the polls.

The opposition is demanding a new election, saying the Dec. 30 polls were rigged, an allegation the Bangladeshi Election Commission and Hasina have rejected.

On Saturday, Hasina told tens of thousands of her supporters in a park in Dhaka, the capital, that she would “work for all.”

A Hasina-led alliance won 288 seats in the 300-seat Parliament in the election. The opposition-led alliance won only seven seats, with all of its lawmakers refraining from taking their oaths to protest the results.

More than a dozen people were killed in election-related violence on the day of the polls, and the election campaign was dogged by allegations of arrests and the jailing of thousands of Hasina’s opponents.

Hasina’s rival, former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia, has been in jail since February last year for corruption and was deemed ineligible to run for office because of a case that her supporters say was politically motivated.

The commission and other departments were also accused of overlooking complaints of irregularities by the opposition. Ahead of the elections, a new digital security law was enacted that raised concerns it would curb speech and media freedoms.

Hasina, who had asked her supporters to avoid any immediate celebration after the elections, thanked all political parties for contesting and termed the polls “fair.”

“I want cooperation from the people ... let’s get united and build Bangladesh,” she told her supporters, many of whom waved small red-and-green national flags.

“The [people’s] verdict in the Dec. 30 polls came against terrorism, corruption and drugs,” she said. “I will uphold their mandate, if necessary, by sacrificing my life.”