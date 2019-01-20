Agencies

UNITED STATES

Restaurant sign approved

Officials in a New Hampshire city have approved a restaurant sign that initially was removed over concerns that it sounded like profanity. The name of the Vietnamese restaurant in a public building next to City Hall in Keene is a play on words. It calls itself by the name of a soup, which is spelled “pho,” but is pronounced “fuh,” followed by the words “Keene Great.” It is scheduled to open on March 1. City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in an e-mail the sign was approved on Friday and is in compliance. Officials decided to let the community “decide what they think of the sign and how they interpret it,” Dragon said.

RUSSIA

Two fighter jets collide

Two fighter jets on Friday collided during a training mission over the Sea of Japan (known as the “East Sea” in North and South Korea), leaving two crewmembers dead and another missing, officials said. The Ministry of Defense said the two Su-34 jets, each with a crew of two, collided while maneuvering and went down 35km from the shore. It said both crews bailed out and one crewman was quickly spotted and rescued by a helicopter. He was in good condition, it added. Following a search involving several rescue ships and aircraft, two other crewmen were found dead.

MALAYSIA

Airspace to be discussed

Singapore and Malaysia are to meet soon to discuss airspace and maritime-related disputes as both sides seek to ease tensions. Transport ministers from the two sides would gather “in the coming weeks,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday. Ministry officials are meeting on Monday next week to find solutions on maritime matters, and would discuss legal and operational aspects to “de-escalate the situation on the ground,” it said. “The government of Malaysia is committed to resolve bilateral issues with the government of Singapore in a peaceful and calm manner,” it said.

SPAIN

Lawyer killed by ex-client

A man found guilty of killing his wife in 2003 committed suicide on Friday after allegedly murdering the lawyer who had defended him and with whom he was in a relationship, authorities said. The government has made combating gender violence a priority, but the nature of the case in Aragon prompted an emotional news conference by local officials. “Investigators believe there was a personal relationship between the two” and family members confirmed it, local government representative Carmen Sanchez told reporters. “It is therefore a crime of gender violence.” The lawyer, Rebeca Santamalia, was found dead with knife wounds in the northeastern city of Zaragoza in the home of Jose Javier Salvado Calvo, Sanchez said.

BURKINA FASO

Government resigns

The government and Prime Minister Paul Kaba Thieba stood down on Friday, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said in a statement. No explanation was given for the resignations, although sources told reporters that the president wants to breathe new life into the leadership of the landlocked west African country, which is battling a rising wave of extremist attacks and hostage-taking. Canadian Edith Blais, 34, and her Italian partner, Luca Tacchetto, 30, have been missing since the middle of last month, and late on Wednesday a Canadian geologist kidnapped by suspected militants was found dead at a remote gold mine in the northeast.