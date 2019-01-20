Researchers call for law to protect sharks in Hawaii

AP, HALEIWA, Hawaii

Two shark researchers who came face to face with what could be one of the largest great white sharks ever recorded are using their encounter as an opportunity to push for legislation that would protect sharks in Hawaii.

Ocean Ramsey, a shark researcher and conservationist, told reporters that she encountered the 6m shark on Tuesday near a dead sperm whale off Oahu.

The event was documented and shared on social media by her fiancee and business partner, Juan Oliphant.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said it was aware of photographs of the great white and that tiger sharks have also been feeding on the whale.

Oliphant, who photographed the images, said it is unclear if the shark is the famed “Deep Blue,” believed to be the largest great white ever recorded.

“She looks the part right now,” Oliphant said about the shark. “Maybe even more exciting that there is another massive, you know, super-size great white shark out there. Because their populations are so dwindling.”

Ramsey, who operates Oahu-based One Ocean Diving and Research with Oliphant, said she has been pushing for several years for a bill that would ban the killing of sharks and rays in Hawaii, and hopes this year the measure will become law.

She said the images of her swimming next to a huge great white shark prove the predators should be protected, not feared.

Still, the veteran shark diver does not think the general public should recklessly get into the water with the giants, especially around a food source like a rotting whale carcass.

Extensive training and time spent studying shark behavior has kept her team and customers safe, Ramsey said.

She teaches people about how to act and, more importantly, not act when they encounter a shark in the water.

Ramsey and her team observe behavior, identify and tag sharks and share that data with researchers as well as state and federal officials.

She said she previously swam with the huge shark on research trips to Guadalupe Island, Mexico.

She also leads cage-free shark diving tours.

Unlike many marine mammals, sharks are not a federally protected species, although there are laws against the sale of their fins.

“There’s not a lot of sympathy for sharks because of the way they’re portrayed in media and they don’t have the cute cuddly appearance,” Ramsey said. “You can’t hate them for being predators. We need them for healthy marine ecosystems.”

Ramsey and Oliphant want to make sure that people realize that shark bites are uncommon.

“The idea that they see people as a food source, that is rubbish and that needs to go away, because really that’s ultimately leading to the demise of these animals,” Oliphant said.

The department said the decomposing whale carcass had drifted to about 13km south of Pearl Harbor after being towed 24km offshore days earlier.

There have been reports that people are climbing onto the carcass to take its teeth as souvenirs, which might be a violation of state and federal laws, state officials said.