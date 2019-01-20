Lebanon urges league to readmit Syria

AP, BEIRUT

Lebanon on Friday used an Arab economic meeting to urge the Arab League to restore Syria’s membership, calling it a “historic shame” to keep the Arab country out of the forum.

Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Gebran Bassil spoke to Arab ministers at a meeting in Beirut ahead of a regional summit that has been overshadowed by divisions and controversy over Syria’s participation.

Arab Economic and Social Development Summit organizers initially said that seven Arab heads of state would attend Sunday’s summit, which is being held in Lebanon for the first time, but only two heads of state are now expected — the leaders of Somalia and Mauritania — after several others pulled out despite previously having confirmed their attendance.

Their absence appeared to be a snub to Lebanon, where pro-Syrian groups led by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah have insisted that the Syrian government should be invited.

“Syria is the biggest absentee in our conference... Syria should be in our arms rather than throwing it in the arms of terrorism,” Bassil said in his speech on Friday. “We should not wait to get permission for its return so that we don’t commit a historic shame by suspending a member because of external orders.”

Syria’s membership in the 22-member Arab League was in 2011 suspended after the Syrian government’s military crackdown on protesters calling for reforms. The protests later turned into an armed insurgency and full-blown war.

With crucial political and military backing from Russia and Iran, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is largely seen as having won the war, and some Arab states are calling for readmitting Syria back into the Arab fold.

There was no clear Arab position regarding reinstating Syria’s membership, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit told reporters during a news conference.

“There are different points of views,” he said.

He spoke hours after league Deputy Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told reporters that “Syria’s return is inevitable,” adding that Syria was never expelled, only suspended.