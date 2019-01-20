Burmese army kills 13 in Rakhine

AFP, NAYPYIDAW

The Burmese army on Friday said it killed 13 ethnic Rakhine fighters in counterstrikes after the well-armed group carried out deadly attacks on police posts earlier this month.

Rakhine State has seen new levels of violence in the past few weeks between the Arakan Army (AA) — insurgents fighting for greater autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists — and security forces.

Many of the battles are taking place in the same region from which more than 720,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh after August 2017, when the army launched a crackdown that the UN labeled ethnic cleansing.

The AA is a more formidable force than the fighters claiming to represent the Rohingya and have inflicted historically higher death tolls on the military.

On Jan. 4, also Myanmar’s Independence Day, the AA launched predawn raids that killed 13 police officers and wounded nine before the army stepped in, setting off violence that has displaced thousands.

However, the army hit back, killing the same number of AA rebels in total in operations from Jan. 5 to Wednesday last week.

“We got 13 dead bodies of enemies and seized three weapons,” Burmese Major General Tun Tun Nyi said in a rare news conference in the capital, Naypyidaw.

“Some officers and soldiers from our side were killed,” he added, without releasing the figures.

The Burmese military almost never provides statistics on casualties suffered in fighting against the country’s myriad ethnic armed groups.

The army last month called a temporary ceasefire against various insurgent groups in northern Myanmar, but Rakhine State was excluded from the move, because of the AA and a Rohingya militant group that is called the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.

The troubled state is a complex patchwork of Rakhine, Rohingya and other ethnic minorities that intercommunal violence has largely driven apart.

UN Special Rapporteur Yanghee Lee said that all the minority groups in Rakhine have “suffered enough” and urged the AA and the army to do more to protect civilians as the violence persists.

Lee raised the alarm over a decision by the state government earlier this month to restrict humanitarian access to areas affected by the conflict.

“I remind the government and the [army] that blocking humanitarian access is a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” she said.