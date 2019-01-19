Agencies

BRAZIL

Environmentalist criticized

Environmentalist Gisele Bundchen is responding to criticism from Minister of Agriculture Tereza Cristina Dias, who accused Bundchen of tainting the country’s image abroad. Speaking in a radio interview on Monday, the minister called the former supermodel a “bad Brazilian” for denouncing deforestation. Bundchen responded on Wednesday with a statement saying she would “be happy to announce positive actions” taken toward sustainable development. In her post, Bundchen said that she is surprised her name was mentioned negatively and that her criticisms of deforestation have been based on science. Bundchen cites a government report saying deforestation in Brazil rose nearly 14 percent from August 2017 to July last year. She said that those behind illegal land occupation are the “bad Brazilians.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Prince Philip in car crash

Buckingham Palace said that the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, has been in a car accident, but was not injured. The palace said the two-car accident happened on Thursday afternoon near Sandringham Estate, the queen’s country retreat in eastern England. The Norfolk Constabulary said officers responded to a reported collision and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries. The palace said a doctor examined Philip as a precaution and confirmed he was not hurt. The Press Association quoted a palace spokeswoman as saying that the Duke of Edinburgh, the title he received on his wedding day, was driving one of the cars. He had a passenger in the car, but the spokeswoman would not reveal who it was, the Press Association reported.

UNITED STATES

Supermoon to be eclipsed

The moon, Earth and sun will line up this weekend for the only total lunar eclipse this year and next. At the same time, the moon will be ever so closer to Earth and appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual — a supermoon. The eclipse starts on Sunday night or early Monday, depending on location. Totality — when Earth’s shadow completely blankets the moon — will last just over an hour. That is when the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere. If the skies are clear, the entire eclipse will be visible in North and South America and parts of Europe.

VENEZUELA

Cuban doctors to arrive

The nation is to receive 2,000 Cuban doctors who left Brazil following a dispute between the island and the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who ordered an end to their stay after taking office this year. Bolsonaro said that about 11,000 doctors were being used as “slave labor” and demanded that the Cuban government, which took 75 percent of their salaries, allow them to be paid in full and have their families join them. Cuba refused and pulled the doctors out. “Next week, we’re going to have a special event that celebrates the arrival of 2,000 new community doctors that Cuba is sending us. They are coming from Brazil,” President Nicolas Maduro said in a televised broadcast. “Brazilian fascism ended the health plan and the 2,000 doctors are coming to Venezuela.” Clinics run by Cuban doctors were a signature program of former Cuban leader Hugo Chavez, who enjoyed an oil windfall during his 14-year rule that ended with his 2013 death from cancer.