Agencies

ISRAEL

Bar chairman arrested

Media on Wednesday reported that the chairman of the country’s Bar Association was arrested for allegedly trading sexual favors for judicial promotions. Effi Naveh, a member of the committee that appoints judges, appeared in court for an extension of his arrest in a case that has rocked the country’s legal system. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the Lahav 433 investigative body was looking into “offenses of integrity” regarding attempts to appoint two judges. Police have seized documents as part of the investigation, he said. Media said that Naveh is accused of breach of trust and accepting bribes, and ran reports of his sexual relations with two women who were candidates for judgeships, allegations that Naveh has reportedly denied. Media reported that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit recused himself from the case because of his friendship with Naveh and that Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked and Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut would be called to testify.

SERBIA

March held over shooting

Thousands of people have marched in the capital, demanding that the authorities find out who killed a moderate politician in Kosovo a year ago. Holding candles, the crowd on Wednesday walked in silence to honor Oliver Ivanovic, who was gunned down in the Serb-dominated northern part of the Kosovar town of Mitrovica on Jan. 16 last year. No one has been charged in the attack. Assailants fled the scene in a car after shooting Ivanovic six times in the back. Wednesday’s march was organized by the same groups behind weeks of protests against populist President Aleksandar Vucic. They have said that finding Ivanovic’s killers is crucial to maintain the rule of law and justice.

UNITED STATES

Truck plows into diner

A speeding tractor-trailer on Wednesday skidded off a snow-slicked road and crashed into a restaurant in a small Utah town, flattening the establishment and injuring three people, authorities said. The truck was traveling too fast for conditions at about 6:30am, when it went off a state highway that runs through the town of Wellington and struck the Los Jilbertos restaurant, which was open, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement. State troopers rescued the restaurant owner’s wife, who was trapped in in the wreckage and suffered what were described as minor injuries. Also taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries were the restaurant owner and the truck driver, Highway Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Street said. No customers were inside the restaurant when the truck hit it.

UNITED STATES

Woman finds 23kg tumor

An Idaho woman who thought that she was gaining weight because of menopause discovered she actually had a 23kg tumor that had been growing inside her for decades. Boise TV station KTVB reported that Brenda Cridland of Meridian chalked up her weight gain to aging, but when her health started to quickly decline about eight months ago she decided to see a doctor. That is when a CAT scan revealed that she had an enormous tumor that had displaced her organs and was cutting off the blood supply to her brain. Cridland said she underwent two-and-a-half hours of surgery to remove the mass, which was benign. She added that she lost 29kg in the process, and learned that the tumor was caused by undiagnosed endometriosis.