Pelosi calls on Trump to delay annual address

AP, WASHINGTON

Shutdown pressure on US President Donald Trump mounted on Wednesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to delay his Jan. 29 State of the Union address.

In a letter to Trump, Pelosi cited security concerns, saying that the Secret Service and the US Department of Homeland Security are entangled in the partial government shutdown, now in its fourth week.

Unless the government reopens this week, they should find another date or Trump should deliver the address in writing, she said.

The White House did not immediately respond to the high-stakes move on the 26th day of the shutdown, with Trump and Democrats at an impasse over requests for US$5.7 billion to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Pelosi is refusing money for the wall, which she calls ineffective and immoral; Democrats say they would discuss border security once the government has reopened.

Trump on Wednesday met a bipartisan group of lawmakers that included seven Democrats.

Two people who attended the White House meeting said that it was “productive,” but could not say to what extent Trump was listening or moved by the conversation.

The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the event candidly, said it seemed at some points as if people were talking past each other.

Lawmakers talked about the shutdown’s effect on their constituents and advocated for “border security,” the people said.

Trump and others on and off used the term “wall,” they said.

Meanwhile a group of Republican senators headed to the White House later on Wednesday.

Many Republicans are unwilling to sign on to a letter led by US senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Coons to reopen the government for three weeks while talks continue.

“Does that help the president or does that hurt the president?” asked US Senator Mike Rounds, who was among those going to the White House.

He has not signed the letter.

“If the president saw it as a way to be conciliatory, if he thought it would help, then perhaps it’s a good idea,” he said. “If it’s just seen as a weakening of his position, then he probably wouldn’t do it.”

While US Senator Susan Collins said she has signed, others said that Republican support was lacking.

“They’re a little short on the R side,” said US Senator Joe Manchin, another leader of the effort.

Other lawmakers were floating additional plans, but Graham was skeptical any would break through.

“I am running out of ideas,” he said.

“The Democrats are not going to negotiate with the government shut down,” he said. “People in the White House don’t like hearing that. I don’t know what to tell them other than what I actually think.”