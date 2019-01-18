Burkina Faso says Canadian abducted by Muslim militants

AP, OUAGADOUGOU

A Canadian national has been kidnapped by suspected extremists in Burkina Faso near its border with Niger, the west African nation’s security ministry said on Wednesday.

The Canadian man, identified as Kirk Woodman, was abducted overnight during a raid on a mining site in Tiabongou, about 20km from Mansila in Yagha Province, Burkinabe Ministry of Security spokesman Jean Paul Badoum said.

Woodman worked for Progress Mineral Mining Co.

Burkina Faso has declared a state of emergency in the region as attacks by Muslim extremists increase, especially along the border with Niger and Mali.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that her government has seen the reports of the kidnapping.

“There are serious reports he has been kidnapped. We are in touch with authorities in Burkina Faso and the authorities there, and the relevant Canadian agencies are very much engaged in this difficult situation,” she said.

West Africa’s Sahel region has seen a number of abductions of foreigners in the past few years by extremists linked to al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group.

The abduction of Woodman came after a 34-year-old Quebecois tourist and her traveling companion were reported missing in the west African nation.

Sherbrooke native Edith Blais and her Italian friend Luca Tacchetto were traveling by car in southwestern Burkina Faso when all communication with their families abruptly ended on Dec. 15 last year.

A statement by Burkinabe Minister of Security Clement Sawadogo referred to the disappearance of Blais and Tacchetto as a kidnapping.

Burkina Faso’s security situation worsened last year with an attack on the army headquarters and the French embassy in March.

The extremist threat also shifted from the country’s northern Sahel region, home to radicalized local preacher Ibrahim Malam Dicko, into the forested east near the border with Niger.

Burkina Faso is part of a five-nation regional counterterrorism force, the G5 Sahel, that launched in 2017.