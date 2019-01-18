New Zealand asks rowdy UK tourists to leave

Reuters, WELLINGTON

A group of British tourists has been asked to leave New Zealand after they were reported for shoplifting, littering, threatening residents and causing chaos, an immigration official said yesterday.

The family, who are traveling on British passports, were involved in a series of incidents in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, and Hamilton this week that have shocked New Zealanders.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) Assistant General Manager Peter Devoy told reporters that five individuals from the group had been served with deportation liability notices, the first stage in the deportation process.

The individuals can appeal against the deportation orders and can only be deported if they agree to waive their appeal rights or if the appeal rights expire, he said in an e-mailed statement.

The group, which includes children and women, made headlines in New Zealand newspapers after littering at the North Shore beach in Auckland and threatening residents.

A video posted on Facebook showed that a child, asked by a woman to clean up the garbage, responded by saying that he would “knock your brains out.”

Police were later that day called by staff at a Burger King in Hamilton, about 130km south of Auckland, who complained that the group was causing a ruckus.

They had also been spotted in a number of cafes and restaurants in Auckland’s central business district, and businesses had complained that they walked out without paying or had abused their employees.

A woman from the group was on Wednesday convicted for stealing a can of Red Bull, sunglasses and rope worth NZ$55.20 (US$37.17) from a gas station.

Immigration officers caught up with the group on Wednesday, after extensive media coverage, and handed them the deportation notices.

Deportation notices can be issued for a number of reasons, including matters relating to character, Devoy said.

“INZ understands that the individuals intend to leave New Zealand next week,” he said.

However, one member of the group earlier this week told reporters that they would cut short their trip and return home, because they felt “unwelcome” in New Zealand.