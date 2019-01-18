Thailand signals tolerance for refugees

AFP, BANGKOK

Thailand’s immigration chief on Wednesday vowed not to force refugees to return home “involuntarily,” after a Saudi Arabian woman’s desperate plea for resettlement drew global attention to a country that does not recognize asylum seekers.

The country is not a signatory to the UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and has long come under fire for holding them in detention centers or deporting them back to repressive regimes where they face prison or worse.

Many cases do not make headlines, but that changed earlier this month when 18-year-old Saudi Arabian runaway Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun arrived in Bangkok and staved off deportation by barricading herself in a hotel at the airport, live-tweeting the standoff to an international audience.

She was handed over to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees within days and resettled to Canada within a week, where she was welcomed by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland after landing in Toronto on Saturday.

Al-Qunun said that she suffered abuse in the ultra-conservative kingdom and refused to see family members who traveled to Thailand after her flight.

The lightning-fast processing of her case was unprecedented for Thailand and was overseen almost from start to finish by Thai Immigration Bureau Commissioner Surachate Hakparn, a blunt-talking, media-savvy official nicknamed “Big Joke” who was recently appointed to the role and vowed reforms.

Asked about Thailand’s treatment of refugees, Surachate told an audience at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand that he would take a new approach and that under his supervision, “there will be no one involuntarily sent back to the country if they don’t want to go back.”

He added that as chief of the department, “we will now follow international norms.”

However, the claims were met with skepticism given the arrest in November last year of refugee soccer player Hakeem Alaraibi, who had been granted permanent residency in Australia, but was stopped at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport while on vacation.

Alaraibi, a former player for Bahrain’s national team, is wanted on charges relating to the damage of a police station during the Arab Spring in the Persian Gulf state, but rights groups have said that he was playing a match at the time and the allegations are false.

Surachate said that case was different, as there was an outstanding arrest warrant for Alaraibi in Bahrain, but added that he could argue his case in court.

Australia has called for Alaraibi to be returned to the country, where he lives in Melbourne and plays for a semi-professional soccer team.

The processing of al-Qunun’s experience would not serve as a model for future cases in Thailand, Surachate said, denying that officials caved to pressure as the story went viral and the young woman garnered thousands of Twitter followers.

“Each case will be considered case by case,” he said.