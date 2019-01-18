N Korea envoy en route to US: report

Reuters, SEOUL

North Korea’s top envoy involved in talks with the US arrived in Beijing yesterday and is believed to be en route to Washington, South Korean news agency Yonhap said.

US and South Korean media previously quoted unidentified sources as saying US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean official Kim Yong-chol were expected to meet in the US capital today to discuss a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Yong-chol arrived at Beijing airport on an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang and was met by North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae-ryong, Yonhap said.

He was expected to board a flight to Washington in the evening, the news agency said.

Pompeo had planned to meet his North Korean counterpart to discuss a second summit in November last year, but the meeting was postponed.

Kim Yong-chol traveled to Washington in June last year to deliver a letter from Kim Jong-un to Trump that opened the way for an unprecedented meeting between the two leaders in Singapore on June 12.

CNN quoted a source familiar with US-North Korea talks as saying that Kim Yong-chol would be carrying a new letter from Kim Jong-un to Trump in Washington.

Chinese and South Korean envoys on Korean Peninsula affairs were meeting in Seoul yesterday, the South’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

China’s Kong Xuanyou (孔鉉佑) and South Korean’s Lee Do-hoon were expected to discuss ways to achieve complete denuclearization and peace on the peninsula, as well as an expected second summit of US and North Korean leaders.

In Singapore last year, Kim Jong-un pledged to work towards denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but there has been little significant progress since.

Contact was resumed after the North Korean leader delivered a New Year speech in which he said he was willing to meet Trump “at any time,” South Korean Ambassador to the US Cho Yoon-je told reporters last week.