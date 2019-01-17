Agencies

UNITED NATIONS

Palestine key for G77 head

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday took over as head of the key group of developing countries at the UN with a promise to confront “assaults” on multilateralism and a pledge to seek a peaceful two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Abbas accepted the chairmanship of the Group of 77, a coalition of 134 mainly developing nations and China, on behalf of Palestine, which is a non-member observer state of the UN. Before the ceremony, Abbas reiterated to reporters in Arabic that Palestinians would seek full UN membership, but gave no timetable. In his acceptance speech, Abbas said the G77 would strive to ensure the rights and development of all people living under foreign and colonial occupation. “Palestine cannot be an exception. We also suffer under the yoke of foreign occupation,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Senator to run for top job

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand entered the growing field of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders on Tuesday, telling television host Stephen Colbert that she is launching an exploratory committee. “It’s an important first step, and it’s one I am taking because I am going to run,” the New York senator said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She listed a series of issues she would tackle as president, including improved healthcare for families, better public schools and more accessible job training. Gillibrand, 52, has already made plans to campaign in Iowa at the weekend, more than a year before the leadoff caucus state votes. She joins what is expected to be a crowded primary field for the Democratic nomination that could feature more than a dozen candidates. Already, Senator Elizabeth Warren has announced her own exploratory efforts, and decisions by a number of other senators are expected in the coming weeks.

UNITED STATES

LA teachers’ strike continues

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is working to bring negotiators for 30,000 striking teachers and the nation’s second-largest school district back to the bargaining table for the first time since talks collapsed last week, the head of the teachers union said on Tuesday. United Teachers Los Angeles president Alex Caputo-Pearl said in a video posted by the union on Twitter that he expected an announcement about efforts to restart stalled labor negotiations on Wednesday, as the strike stretched into a third day. The teachers, who on Friday last week rejected the latest contract offer from the Los Angeles Unified School District, are demanding higher pay, smaller classes and more support staff.

UNITED KINGDOM

Rights channel launches

The world’s first television channel dedicated to human rights was on Tuesday launched in London with a promise to deliver hidden stories ignored by mainstream media to people’s living rooms. The International Observatory of Human Rights (IOHR) said its Web-based channel would bring human rights issues to audiences in more than 20 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. “There are so many people in the world who cannot speak up, and it seems to be getting worse and worse,” IOHR director Valerie Peay said at the official launch at London’s Frontline Club, a gathering place for media. “[This] is about joining up the dots so people hopefully engage with human rights and make a difference,” Peay said.