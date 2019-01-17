Probe no ‘witch hunt’: Trump nominee

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee Bill Barr on Tuesday pledged to protect the investigation into possible election collusion with Russia and rejected the president’s characterization of the probe as a “witch hunt.”

Asked in a US Senate confirmation hearing whether he would obey an order from Trump to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who leads the Russia probe, Barr said: “Assuming there was no good cause ... I would not carry out that instruction.”

Barr said that he was a longtime friend of Mueller and it was “unimaginable” that the prosecutor would do anything that would justify reeling the investigation in or shutting it down.

He said he had no reason to rein in or defund Mueller’s probe, both of which Trump has called for.

“I don’t believe Mr Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt,” Barr said.

Barr was testifying on the first of two days of hearings on his nomination by Trump to lead the US Department of Justice.

The 68-year-old was previously attorney general from 1991 to 1993 and then spent 25 years as a corporate lawyer, most of it advising telecommunications giant Verizon.

Barr has also maintained close links to the Republican mainstream and has been a major donor to the party.

The hearing focused on whether Trump recruited Barr to replace Jeff Sessions, who was fired in November last year, to help the White House inhibit the Mueller investigation.

He was interviewed once last year as a possible personal lawyer for the president, and later submitted a brief to the US Department of Justice and White House arguing that Trump could not be accused of obstruction over his May 2017 firing of then-FBI director James Comey.

The dismissal led directly to the appointment of Mueller as an independent prosecutor leading the Russia probe, and has since figured prominently in the obstruction side of the investigation.

Barr wrote that Trump had full discretion to fire Comey for any reason, a view Democrats said showed he had already opted to side with Trump against Mueller.

“Your memo also shows a large sweeping view of presidential authority and a determined effort, I thought, to undermine Bob Mueller,” said US Senator Dianne Feinstein, the senior Democrat on the US Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

“The attorney general must be willing to resist political pressure and be committed to protecting this investigation,” she said.

US Senator Patrick Leahy said the memo appeared to be a “job application” to replace Sessions, who angered Trump by recusing himself from overseeing Mueller.

“That’s ludicrous. If I wanted the job and was going after the job, there are many more direct ways of me bringing myself to the president’s attention than writing an 18-page legal memorandum,” Barr said.

Despite his previous criticisms of the Mueller investigation, Barr refused to agree to recuse himself from overseeing it as Sessions had.

He pledged to be as transparent as possible with Mueller’s concluding report, which could come within months, but would not commit to making it public.

Some of the report would have to be confidential, he said, adding: “My goal and intent is to get as much information out as I can.”

The hearings opened just days after the New York Times reported that the FBI had opened a counterintelligence investigation into Trump immediately following Comey’s firing, amid suspicions that the president might be compromised by Russia.