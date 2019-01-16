‘McJesus’ sparks outrage among Israel’s Christians

AP, HAIFA, Israel

An art exhibit in Israel featuring a crucified Ronald McDonald has sparked protests by the country’s Arab Christian minority.

Hundreds of Christians calling for the removal of the sculpture, titled McJesus, last week demonstrated at the museum in the northern city of Haifa.

Rioters hurled a firebomb at the museum and threw stones that wounded three police officers, Israeli police said.

Authorities dispersed the crowds with tear gas and stun grenades.

Church representatives on Monday brought their grievances to the district court, demanding that it order the removal of the exhibit’s most offensive items, including Barbie doll renditions of a bloodied Jesus and the Virgin Mary.

Museum director Nissim Tal said he was shocked at the sudden uproar, especially because the exhibit — intended to criticize what many view as society’s cult-like worship of capitalism — had been on display for months.

It has also been shown in other countries without incident.

The protests appear to have been sparked by visitors sharing photographs of the exhibit on social media.

Christians make up a tiny percentage of Israel’s Arab minority and say they face unique challenges.

“We need to understand that freedom of expression is interpreted in different ways in different societies,” said Wadie Abu Nassar, an adviser to church leaders. “If this work was directed against non-Christians, the world would be turned upside down.”

Israeli Minister of Culture Miri Regev, who has been accused of censorship for pushing legislation mandating national “loyalty” in art, also called for the removal of the “disrespectful” work.

Tal said the museum would not bow to religious or political pressure.

“We will be defending freedom of speech, freedom of art, and freedom of culture, and will not take it down,” he said.