‘Me Too’ gets 2018 honor

“Big dick energy,” “single-use” and “deepfake” have missed out on being named last year’s word of the year, with Australia’s Macquarie Dictionary landing on “Me Too” for its annual honor.

The phrase, first coined by social advocate Tarana Burke in the mid-2000s, went viral in 2017 following a tweet by actor Alyssa Milano, who — in the wake of allegations against Harvey Weinstein — encouraged victims of sexual harassment or assault to share their stories to show the breadth of the problem.

The dictionary defines the phrase as an adjective — “of or relating to the Me Too movement [or] an accusation of sexual harassment or sexual assault” — and as a verb — “to accuse (someone) of having committed sexual harassment or sexual assault.”

The dictionary’s word of the year is decided on by a committee of journalists, writers and academics.

In a statement, they said the phrase had “definitely maintained its momentum” since the movement took off in 2017.

In its word of the year announcement, the dictionary also gave honorable mentions to three other terms that have been popularized over the last 12 months.

“BDE,” or “big dick energy,” appeared to have been coined by Twitter user @imbobswaget to describe food writer Anthony Bourdain and was subsequently applied to Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson.

The dictionary also gave an honorable mentions to “single-use” and “deepfake” — “a video of a computer-generated likeness of an individual, created using deep learning without the individual’s knowledge, often for the purpose of misinformation, vindictiveness or satire.”