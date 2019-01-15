Agencies

CHINA

Vaccine probe opened

Police in Jiangsu Province have begun an investigation after at least 145 children received expired polio vaccines, the Global Times reported yesterday. Residents, including the children’s parents, blocked traffic and disrupted public order as they gathered outside Jinhu County offices on Friday, the paper said. Three were arrested, police said in a statement. The vaccine was administered on Jan. 7, despite an expiry date of Dec. 11 last year, the paper said, adding that local government authorities have set up a special investigation team to look into the matter.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Egg beats Kylie Jenner

A picture of a plain egg had garnered more than 23 million likes on Instagram as of yesterday, becoming the platform’s most-liked post ever. It was first posted on Jan. 4 by an account called –?wait for it –?@world_record_egg. The previous Instagram record was held by celebrity Kylie Jenner, whose photograph announcing her baby, Stormi, in February last year was liked 18 million times. Jenner did not take the defeat lying down. She responded with her own post, cracking an egg on the street, which quickly got 9 million likes. “Take that little egg,” she wrote.

INDONESIA

Lion Air recorder found

Navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October last year, officials said yesterday. Deputy Ministry of Maritime Affairs Ridwan Djamaluddin told reporters that the remains of some of the 189 people who died in the crash were also discovered at the seabed location. “We got confirmation this morning from the National Transportation Safety Committee’s chairman,” he said. Lieutenant Colonel Agung Nugroho, a spokesman for the navy’s Western Fleet, said that divers using high-tech “ping locator” equipment had started a new search effort on Friday and found the voice recorder beneath 8m of seabed mud.

UNITED STATES

Red wolf genes discovered

Researchers say a pack of wild canines found frolicking near the beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast carries a substantial amount of red wolf genes, an animal that was declared extinct in the wild nearly 40 years ago. The finding has led wildlife biologists and others to develop a new understanding that the red wolf DNA is remarkably resilient after decades of human hunting, loss of habitat and other factors all but wiped them out. “Overall, it’s incredibly rare to rediscover animals in a region where they were thought to be extinct and it’s even more exciting to show that a piece of an endangered genome has been preserved in the wild,” said Elizabeth Heppenheimer, a Princeton University biologist involved in the research.

UNITED KINGDOM

Misogyny laws mooted

Police forces should treat harassment and abuse of women that is motivated by misogyny as a hate crime, lawmakers and rights groups said in an open letter yesterday. The government last year said it would review hate crime legislation and look at whether it should encompass new categories such as misogyny. Lawmakers Stella Creasy and Peter Bottomley, and campaigner Helen Pankhurst were among those who signed the open letter. “Because misogyny — acts targeted at women, because they are women — is not included within the law, women are left unprotected. Women have the right to live free from intimidation, abuse and violence,” the letter read.