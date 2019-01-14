‘Rising star’ aims for US’ top job

AFP, SAN ANTONIO, Texas

Julian Castro, the telegenic former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and a US Cabinet member from the era of former US president Barack Obama, on Saturday launched a bid to become the US’ first Hispanic president, emphasizing a message of hope and diversity at a time when Americans are locked in angry debate over immigration and border security.

“I am a candidate for president of the United States,” Castro, 44, told a crowd in San Antonio’s historic Guadalupe Plaza during a speech that frequently invoked the immigrant heritage that brought his family to the US from Mexico.

Often called a rising star in the Democratic Party, Castro, who served as US secretary of housing and urban development — and the youngest member of that Cabinet — is expected to be part of a diverse field of candidates eager to challenge US President Donald Trump.

At a time when the federal government has been partly shut down over Trump’s demand for funds to build a wall on the Mexican border, Castro shared a different message.

He said that San Antonio, a city that is nearly two-thirds Hispanic, “represents America’s future: diverse, fast-growing, optimistic.”

“Yes, we must have border security, but there is a smart and humane way to do it, and there is no way in hell that caging children is keeping us safe,” Castro said.

“We say no to building a wall and say yes to building community,” he added, to roars from the crowd.

“There is a crisis today — it’s a crisis of leadership. Donald Trump has failed to uphold the values of our great nation,” Castro said.

Urging his supporters to look around the blue-collar neighborhood where he grew up, Castro said: “There are no frontrunners that are born here, but ... with big dreams and hard work, anything is possible in this country.”

He added that his grandmother Victoria would surely have been amazed when she arrived from Mexico in 1922 — she went on to work as a maid and a cook —had she known that one grandchild would end up in the US Congress and the other as a presidential candidate.

Castro’s twin brother, Joaquin Castro, who introduced him, is a US congressman. The two rode to the event together on the same bus line that once took them to public school.

Julian Castro’s strong oratorical skills, experience in the Obama cabinet and as mayor of the nation’s seventh-largest city, coupled with his charisma, could help propel him into the top tier of Democratic candidates.

Castro’s national profile rose sharply in 2012, when he became the first Latino to deliver a keynote speech at the Democratic national nominating convention.

A Latino candidate would be expected to generate enthusiasm among the country’s large and growing population of Hispanic voters, about two-thirds of which supported then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016.

However, he would start out as one of the underdogs in a political showdown that could feature heavyweights like former US vice president Joe Biden, US senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, and perhaps even billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg.