Coal mine collapses in China, killing at least 21

AFP, BEIJING

The death toll in a coal mine roof collapse in northern China has risen to 21 after rescuers yesterday found two more miners dead, state media reported.

A total of 87 people were working underground in the Lijiagou mine in Shaanxi Province at the time of the incident on Saturday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local authorities.

Rescuers had been searching for two remaining trapped miners, but found them dead yesterday morning, Xinhua reported.

Another 66 miners were evacuated from the Shenmu City mine. The cause of the incident at the site, run by privately owned Baiji Mining, was still under investigation.

Information about the incident cannot be disclosed, a driver at the company who answered Baiji’s registered telephone number said.

The mine is a small scale operation, he said, declining to give his name.

Deadly mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record, despite efforts to improve coal production conditions and crack down on illegal mines.

Last month, seven miners were killed and three others injured in an accident at a coal mine in China’s southwest.

In October last year, 21 miners died in eastern Shandong Province after pressure inside a mine caused rocks to fracture and break, blocking the tunnel and trapping workers. Only one miner was rescued alive.

Chinese National Coal Mine Safety Administration statistics showed that the nation saw 375 coal mining-related deaths in 2017, down 28.7 percent year-on-year.

However, despite improvements, “the situation of coal mine safety production is still grim,” the bureau said in a statement following a coal mine safety conference in January last year.