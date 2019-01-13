Gas explosion rocks Paris shopping district; 36 injured

Reuters and AP, PARIS

A massive explosion probably caused by a gas leak yesterday gutted the ground floor of a building in central Paris’ shopping district, injuring 36 people, including 12 in critical condition, the fire department and police said.

Authorities were on high alert in the French capital for a ninth consecutive Saturday of “yellow vest” protests, with large parts of the city center blocked off by riot police.

A police source said the explosion tore apart a bakery on the Rue Trevise in the Grands Boulevards district.

The force of the blast shattered nearby storefronts and rocked buildings hundreds of meters away, witnesses said.

“The situation is now under control,” French Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner told reporters on the scene.

More than 200 firemen were involved in the rescue operation, he said.

An eyewitness who was staying at a nearby hotel said that he saw saw a huge fire erupt in the building blown out by the blast.

“There was broken glass everywhere, storefronts were blown out and windows were shattered up to the third and fourth floors,” 38-year-old David Bangura said.

He said that as he approached the scene, a woman was crying for help from the building’s first floor: “Help us, help us. We have a child.”

Two helicopters landed on the nearby Place de l’Opera to evacuate victims.