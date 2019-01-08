Agencies

ISRAEL

Golan recognition sought

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on the US to recognize Israeli sovereignty of the Golan Heights. Netanyahu announced that he and US National Security Adviser John Bolton were to visit the region yesterday, weather permitting. “When you’re there, you’ll be able to understand perfectly why we’ll never leave the Golan Heights and why it’s important that all countries recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu said. Israel captured the area from Syria in 1967. It annexed the Golan Heights in 1981, but the international community has not recognized the takeover.

POLAND

Escape room maker charged

Prosecutors on Sunday detained and brought charges against a man who designed an escape room entertainment site where five teenage girls were killed in a fire. The man, identified only as Milosz S., was charged with intentionally creating a fire danger and unintentionally causing the deaths of the girls, prosecutor Ryszard Gasiorowski said, adding that the location’s heating system was faulty and there was no emergency evacuation route. Prosecutors said that a leaky gas container inside a heater was the most likely cause of the blaze. Autopsies showed that the girls died of carbon monoxide inhalation.

MARSHALL ISLANDS

Ship labeled ‘crime scene’

The grounding of a Chinese-flagged fishing vessel was being treated as a “crime scene,” officials in the Pacific Ocean archipelago said yesterday. The 94m boat, which ran aground last week on a remote northern atoll, was not licensed to be in the country’s waters. “What they were doing in Marshall Islands’ waters is still unanswered,” Chief Secretary Ben Graham said, adding that the government was “treating this as a crime scene.” The boat’s 24-member crew arrived in the capital, Majuro, on Sunday after being rescued by a government patrol boat and a Chinese fishing vessel, with the US Coast Guard providing aerial reconnaissance. The grounded vessel, the Ou Ya Leng No. 6, is a frozen fish carrier and the owner is reported to be a squid supplier to longline vessels fishing in the region.

UNITED STATES

Ocean cleaner breaks

A trash collection device deployed to corral plastic litter floating in the Pacific Ocean between California and Hawaii has broken apart and is to be hauled back to shore for repairs. Boyan Slat, who launched the Pacific Ocean cleanup project, told NBC News last week that the 600m-long floating boom would be towed 1,300km to Hawaii. If it can not be repaired there, it would be loaded on a barge and returned to its home port of Alameda, California. The boom broke apart under constant wind and waves in the Pacific. Slat said that he was disappointed, but not discouraged and pledged that operations would resume as soon as possible.

CHINA

Knife attacker executed

A man who attacked several children with a knife at a kindergarten two years ago was executed, state media reported yesterday. Tan Pengan (覃鵬安) was executed on Friday for slashing young children at the school in the Guangxi Zhuang region, the Xinhua news agency reported. Tan went to the kindergarten with a kitchen knife in January 2017 and attacked 12 children, seriously injuring four of them. A teacher fended off the attack and called for help as Tan fled the scene. He later turned himself in.