Beaches closed in Australia as man-o’-wars ‘invade’

AFP, SYDNEY

Highly venomous sea creatures have stung more than 3,000 people on Australia’s northeastern shores in just a few days, authorities said yesterday, forcing the closure of several beaches.

The massive influx of Portuguese man-o’-war, whose stings are notoriously painful, has been described as an “invasion” by local media in the state of Queensland.

The creatures are a colonial organism similar in appearance to jellyfish.

Coastguard association Surf Life Saving said that a “whopping” 3,595 people had sustained painful burns after encounters with the creatures, also known as bluebottles for their transparent bluish appearance.

At least four major beaches remained closed as the organization warned that even more bluebottles were on their way.

“A wall of bluebottles is approaching #Rainbow beach. Lifesavers are closing the beach. Please stay out of the water,” read one of several warnings from Surf Life Saving.

Bluebottle stings are a frequent occurrence and it is not uncommon to hear howls of pain from changing rooms along Australia’s eastern beaches during the southern hemisphere’s summer.

However, the sheer number of people stung in the past few days has surprised authorities.

There are usually about 10,000 cases of bluebottle stings each year on the east coast of Australia, according to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

The extraordinary number of stings in the past few days has occurred as strong onshore winds have come in from the northeast, bringing the creatures into contact with swimmers.

The doctors’ group describes the symptoms of a sting as an “immediate sharp pain and acute inflammatory skin reaction.”

“The intense skin pain can last from minutes to many hours... The sting can also cause systemic signs such as nausea, vomiting and general feeling of malaise,” it said.